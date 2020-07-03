1883 Saint Clair Ave

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly some paid utils

Unit Amenities granite counters Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/a91fe8c019 ----

Spacious 3 bed/1 bath upper level duplex in the heart of St. Paul!



This beautiful unit is located in Macalester-Groveland/TangleTown Neighborhood.

Just blocks from St. Thomas and Macalester College.

Unit features beautiful hardwoods throughout, granite counter tops and large, sun-filled windows.



Applicant must have viewed the property in person.

Must meet all the criteria before applying

Min. credit score=680

Household rent to income ratio=30%

No felonies or evictions

No late payments within the last 5 yrs

Max tenants- 4

Security deposit is=1 month\'s rent

Application fee is $50 per person and is nonrefundable

Utilities paid by owner=Snow/lawn

Utilities paid by tenant=Elec/gas/any optional utility and 50% of monthly water/sewer/trash bill

2 pets-dogs or cats with $400 nonrefundable pet fee per pet. Pets must be licensed with the city, have proof of vaccines & being fixed. Contact information for veterinarian must be provided.



Copy and paste the hyperlink below to schedule a showing:



https://showmojo.com/l/a91fe8c019