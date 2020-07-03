All apartments in St. Paul
Find more places like 1883 Saint Clair Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Paul, MN
/
1883 Saint Clair Ave
Last updated April 29 2019 at 1:42 PM

1883 Saint Clair Ave

1883 Saint Clair Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Paul
See all
Macalester - Groveland
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1883 Saint Clair Avenue, St. Paul, MN 55105
Macalester - Groveland

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/a91fe8c019 ----
Spacious 3 bed/1 bath upper level duplex in the heart of St. Paul!

This beautiful unit is located in Macalester-Groveland/TangleTown Neighborhood.
Just blocks from St. Thomas and Macalester College.
Unit features beautiful hardwoods throughout, granite counter tops and large, sun-filled windows.

Applicant must have viewed the property in person.
Must meet all the criteria before applying
Min. credit score=680
Household rent to income ratio=30%
No felonies or evictions
No late payments within the last 5 yrs
Max tenants- 4
Security deposit is=1 month\'s rent
Application fee is $50 per person and is nonrefundable
Utilities paid by owner=Snow/lawn
Utilities paid by tenant=Elec/gas/any optional utility and 50% of monthly water/sewer/trash bill
2 pets-dogs or cats with $400 nonrefundable pet fee per pet. Pets must be licensed with the city, have proof of vaccines & being fixed. Contact information for veterinarian must be provided.

Copy and paste the hyperlink below to schedule a showing:

https://showmojo.com/l/a91fe8c019

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1883 Saint Clair Ave have any available units?
1883 Saint Clair Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
Is 1883 Saint Clair Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1883 Saint Clair Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1883 Saint Clair Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1883 Saint Clair Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1883 Saint Clair Ave offer parking?
No, 1883 Saint Clair Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1883 Saint Clair Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1883 Saint Clair Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1883 Saint Clair Ave have a pool?
No, 1883 Saint Clair Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1883 Saint Clair Ave have accessible units?
No, 1883 Saint Clair Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1883 Saint Clair Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1883 Saint Clair Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1883 Saint Clair Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1883 Saint Clair Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Laurel Flats
2057 Laurel Avenue
St. Paul, MN 55104
Cottage Terrace - 1355
1355 West Cottage Ave
St. Paul, MN 55117
Pine Tree Park - 810
810 Hazel Street North
St. Paul, MN 55119
Riverview at Upper Landing
400 Spring St
St. Paul, MN 55102
Commission House Apartments
282 6th Street E
St. Paul, MN 55101
Custom House
180 Kellogg Blvd E
St. Paul, MN 55101
808 Berry Place
808 Berry St
St. Paul, MN 55114
Crosby Pointe
1115 Elway St
St. Paul, MN 55116

Similar Pages

St. Paul 1 BedroomsSt. Paul 2 Bedrooms
St. Paul Apartments with ParkingSt. Paul Pet Friendly Places
St. Paul Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

HighlandPayne PhalenDowntown St. Paul
North Of MarylandProsperity HeightsWest Seventh
Macalester GrovelandSt. Anthony

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Metropolitan State UniversitySaint Paul College
Mitchell Hamline School of Law