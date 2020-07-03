1883 Saint Clair Ave

Amenities
Spacious 3 bed/1 bath upper level duplex in the heart of St. Paul!
This beautiful unit is located in Macalester-Groveland/TangleTown Neighborhood.
Just blocks from St. Thomas and Macalester College.
Unit features beautiful hardwoods throughout, granite counter tops and large, sun-filled windows.
Applicant must have viewed the property in person.
Must meet all the criteria before applying
Min. credit score=680
Household rent to income ratio=30%
No felonies or evictions
No late payments within the last 5 yrs
Max tenants- 4
Security deposit is=1 month\'s rent
Application fee is $50 per person and is nonrefundable
Utilities paid by owner=Snow/lawn
Utilities paid by tenant=Elec/gas/any optional utility and 50% of monthly water/sewer/trash bill
2 pets-dogs or cats with $400 nonrefundable pet fee per pet. Pets must be licensed with the city, have proof of vaccines & being fixed. Contact information for veterinarian must be provided.
