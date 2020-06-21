All apartments in St. Paul
Find more places like 1879 7th St E # 10.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Paul, MN
/
1879 7th St E # 10
Last updated June 17 2020 at 11:51 PM

1879 7th St E # 10

1879 7th Street East · (612) 999-1538
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
St. Paul
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1879 7th Street East, St. Paul, MN 55119
Eastern Hazel Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. Aug 7

$775

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
parking
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
***At this time, all of our showings on Thursdays and Fridays will be VIRTUAL SHOWINGS through a Zoom link during your scheduled showing time. After you have scheduled your showing for your preferred date and time, you will receive an email and calendar request with the login information for your Virtual Showing. Showings available on Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday will be in-person showings with Social Distancing practices enforced. ***
Rent Promo: Regular rent is $810, tenant receives a $35/month discount for the first full 9 months of rent.
Come see this 1BR close to shopping, restaurants and public transportation. Schedule your showing today.
Pet Policy: Cat with $250 fee. No dogs.
Screening criteria: Standard.
Parking: Permit parking $10/month.
Laundry: Onsite Laundry.
Appliances: Fridge, stove/oven.
Garden level
Tenants pay electricity. Landlord pays for heat, water & trash

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1879 7th St E # 10 have any available units?
1879 7th St E # 10 has a unit available for $775 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 1879 7th St E # 10 have?
Some of 1879 7th St E # 10's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1879 7th St E # 10 currently offering any rent specials?
1879 7th St E # 10 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1879 7th St E # 10 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1879 7th St E # 10 is pet friendly.
Does 1879 7th St E # 10 offer parking?
Yes, 1879 7th St E # 10 does offer parking.
Does 1879 7th St E # 10 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1879 7th St E # 10 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1879 7th St E # 10 have a pool?
No, 1879 7th St E # 10 does not have a pool.
Does 1879 7th St E # 10 have accessible units?
No, 1879 7th St E # 10 does not have accessible units.
Does 1879 7th St E # 10 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1879 7th St E # 10 does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1879 7th St E # 10?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Town & Country Apartments
2214 Marshall Avenue
St. Paul, MN 55104
Pioneer Endicott
141 4th St E
St. Paul, MN 55101
The Jax
253 4th Street East
St. Paul, MN 55101
Park Vista - 1453
1453 Arlington Avenue East
St. Paul, MN 55106
Park Vista - 1457
1457 Arlington Avenue East
St. Paul, MN 55106
Evergreen East - 1291
1291 Hazelwood Street
St. Paul, MN 55106
Mears Park Place
401 Sibley St
St. Paul, MN 55101
The Lofts at Farmers Market
260 5th St E
St. Paul, MN 55101

Similar Pages

St. Paul 1 BedroomsSt. Paul 2 Bedrooms
St. Paul Apartments with ParkingSt. Paul Pet Friendly Places
St. Paul Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

HighlandPayne PhalenDowntown St. Paul
North Of MarylandProsperity HeightsWest Seventh
Macalester GrovelandSt. Anthony

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Metropolitan State UniversitySaint Paul College
Mitchell Hamline School of Law
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity