1863 7th St E # 10

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly parking air conditioning range oven

Unit Amenities air conditioning oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

***At this time, all of our showings on Thursdays and Fridays will be VIRTUAL SHOWINGS through a Zoom link during your scheduled showing time. After you have scheduled your showing for your preferred date and time, you will receive an email and calendar request with the login information for your Virtual Showing. Showings available on Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday will be in-person showings with Social Distancing practices enforced. ***

Rent Promo: Regular rent is $810, tenant receives a $35/month discount for the first full 9 months of rent.

Affordable 1-BR in St. Paul, right by public transportation.

Schedule a showing online today.

Pet Policy: Cat with $250 fee. No dogs.

Screening criteria: Standard.

Parking: Permit parking $10/month.

Laundry: Onsite Laundry.

Appliances: Fridge, stove/oven, A/C.

Garden level

Tenants pay electricity. Landlord pays for heat, water & trash