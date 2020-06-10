All apartments in St. Paul
Last updated June 19 2020 at 1:30 AM

1863 7th St E # 10

1863 7th Street East · No Longer Available
Location

1863 7th Street East, St. Paul, MN 55119
Eastern Hazel Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
***At this time, all of our showings on Thursdays and Fridays will be VIRTUAL SHOWINGS through a Zoom link during your scheduled showing time. After you have scheduled your showing for your preferred date and time, you will receive an email and calendar request with the login information for your Virtual Showing. Showings available on Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday will be in-person showings with Social Distancing practices enforced. ***
Rent Promo: Regular rent is $810, tenant receives a $35/month discount for the first full 9 months of rent.
Affordable 1-BR in St. Paul, right by public transportation.
Schedule a showing online today.
Pet Policy: Cat with $250 fee. No dogs.
Screening criteria: Standard.
Parking: Permit parking $10/month.
Laundry: Onsite Laundry.
Appliances: Fridge, stove/oven, A/C.
Garden level
Tenants pay electricity. Landlord pays for heat, water & trash

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1863 7th St E # 10 have any available units?
1863 7th St E # 10 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 1863 7th St E # 10 have?
Some of 1863 7th St E # 10's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1863 7th St E # 10 currently offering any rent specials?
1863 7th St E # 10 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1863 7th St E # 10 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1863 7th St E # 10 is pet friendly.
Does 1863 7th St E # 10 offer parking?
Yes, 1863 7th St E # 10 does offer parking.
Does 1863 7th St E # 10 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1863 7th St E # 10 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1863 7th St E # 10 have a pool?
No, 1863 7th St E # 10 does not have a pool.
Does 1863 7th St E # 10 have accessible units?
No, 1863 7th St E # 10 does not have accessible units.
Does 1863 7th St E # 10 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1863 7th St E # 10 does not have units with dishwashers.
