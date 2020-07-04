All apartments in St. Paul
Last updated January 6 2020 at 9:47 PM

1835 Mechanic Avenue

1835 East Mechanic Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1835 East Mechanic Avenue, St. Paul, MN 55119
Eastern Hazel Park

Amenities

some paid utils
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
2 bedroom, 1 bathroom lower level apartment in St. Paul with fresh paint, new carpet, new vinyl flooring, and laundry (shared). Water, Gas, and Trash are included in the rent! Lawn Care/Snow Removal included! Close to many parks and to Beaver Lake.

Video Link: https://youtu.be/ZaHT7-MMFhY

Utilities paid by resident: Electric

Many homes for rent are currently occupied. Please respect the convenience and privacy of our residents. Showings are by appointment only.

Call Jason with PRO Realty Services at (651) 321-1907 with any questions or to schedule a showing!!

Qualifications: Max occupants: 4. Must have satisfactory rental history, must pass criminal history background check and must have documented income of 2.5 times the monthly rent, pet not accepted, no recent evictions. Please see detailed rental criteria on our application.

Rental Terms: Rent: $895, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $895, Available Now
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1835 Mechanic Avenue have any available units?
1835 Mechanic Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
Is 1835 Mechanic Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1835 Mechanic Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1835 Mechanic Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1835 Mechanic Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Paul.
Does 1835 Mechanic Avenue offer parking?
No, 1835 Mechanic Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1835 Mechanic Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1835 Mechanic Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1835 Mechanic Avenue have a pool?
No, 1835 Mechanic Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1835 Mechanic Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1835 Mechanic Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1835 Mechanic Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1835 Mechanic Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1835 Mechanic Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1835 Mechanic Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

