1835 Mechanic Avenue

2 bedroom, 1 bathroom lower level apartment in St. Paul with fresh paint, new carpet, new vinyl flooring, and laundry (shared). Water, Gas, and Trash are included in the rent! Lawn Care/Snow Removal included! Close to many parks and to Beaver Lake.



Video Link: https://youtu.be/ZaHT7-MMFhY



Utilities paid by resident: Electric



Many homes for rent are currently occupied. Please respect the convenience and privacy of our residents. Showings are by appointment only.



Call Jason with PRO Realty Services at (651) 321-1907 with any questions or to schedule a showing!!



Qualifications: Max occupants: 4. Must have satisfactory rental history, must pass criminal history background check and must have documented income of 2.5 times the monthly rent, pet not accepted, no recent evictions. Please see detailed rental criteria on our application.



Rental Terms: Rent: $895, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $895, Available Now

Contact us to schedule a showing.