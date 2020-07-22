All apartments in St. Paul
Home
/
St. Paul, MN
/
1832 7th Street East
Last updated March 19 2019 at 10:00 PM

1832 7th Street East

1832 7th Street East · No Longer Available
Location

1832 7th Street East, St. Paul, MN 55119
Eastern Hazel Park

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Renovated home with 2 small bedrooms on main floor and a larger bedroom upstairs. 2 car garage and a fenced in yard. Central AC. One block to Hazel Park.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1832 7th Street East have any available units?
1832 7th Street East doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 1832 7th Street East have?
Some of 1832 7th Street East's amenities include pet friendly, 24hr maintenance, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1832 7th Street East currently offering any rent specials?
1832 7th Street East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1832 7th Street East pet-friendly?
Yes, 1832 7th Street East is pet friendly.
Does 1832 7th Street East offer parking?
Yes, 1832 7th Street East offers parking.
Does 1832 7th Street East have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1832 7th Street East does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1832 7th Street East have a pool?
No, 1832 7th Street East does not have a pool.
Does 1832 7th Street East have accessible units?
No, 1832 7th Street East does not have accessible units.
Does 1832 7th Street East have units with dishwashers?
No, 1832 7th Street East does not have units with dishwashers.
