Amenities

dishwasher microwave range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities

Custom House is a towering 17 floor art deco building, historically rich in American industry and craft. Located at the Lower Levee on the Mississippi. The building offers incredible views and first class amenities! From Alcoves to penthouses, there are plenty of floorplans to suit your needs! Pricing and availability subject to change daily. Photos are of similar/model unit.