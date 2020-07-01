All apartments in St. Paul
Last updated May 5 2020 at 7:51 PM

Location

1776 Maryland Avenue East, St. Paul, MN 55106
Prosperity Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
elevator
gym
parking
pool
Fabulous condo with 2-bedrooms plus loft, 2-bathrooms Underground parking secure building Another listing from Steve @ Renters Warehouse. For a showing, please go to https://showmojo.com/stevefgallery. This is a wonderful 2-bed 2-bath condo with warm underground parking that is only 10 minutes from the Maplewood mall and very close to Hwy36 and Hwy 94. Nicely updated condo with 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. The walls are in great shape and the carpet is in like-new condition! This unit has a gorgeous kitchen with updated cabinets. It has nice appliances that include a dishwasher. The unit has a washer and dryer in the unit! Each bedroom has a good sized bathroom. The living room is large and comes with a nice gas fireplace! You will love the nice warm underground parking. The building comes with an elevator system which makes getting groceries to the door very convenient. Qualifications: decent credit, clean rental history, clean background check & 3x income. No sec 8 - cats and non-aggressive-breed dogs allowed Lease Terms 12 months minimum

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1776 Maryland Avenue E have any available units?
1776 Maryland Avenue E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 1776 Maryland Avenue E have?
Some of 1776 Maryland Avenue E's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1776 Maryland Avenue E currently offering any rent specials?
1776 Maryland Avenue E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1776 Maryland Avenue E pet-friendly?
Yes, 1776 Maryland Avenue E is pet friendly.
Does 1776 Maryland Avenue E offer parking?
Yes, 1776 Maryland Avenue E offers parking.
Does 1776 Maryland Avenue E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1776 Maryland Avenue E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1776 Maryland Avenue E have a pool?
Yes, 1776 Maryland Avenue E has a pool.
Does 1776 Maryland Avenue E have accessible units?
No, 1776 Maryland Avenue E does not have accessible units.
Does 1776 Maryland Avenue E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1776 Maryland Avenue E has units with dishwashers.

