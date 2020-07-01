1776 Maryland Avenue E

Amenities

Fabulous condo with 2-bedrooms plus loft, 2-bathrooms Underground parking secure building Another listing from Steve @ Renters Warehouse. For a showing, please go to https://showmojo.com/stevefgallery. This is a wonderful 2-bed 2-bath condo with warm underground parking that is only 10 minutes from the Maplewood mall and very close to Hwy36 and Hwy 94. Nicely updated condo with 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. The walls are in great shape and the carpet is in like-new condition! This unit has a gorgeous kitchen with updated cabinets. It has nice appliances that include a dishwasher. The unit has a washer and dryer in the unit! Each bedroom has a good sized bathroom. The living room is large and comes with a nice gas fireplace! You will love the nice warm underground parking. The building comes with an elevator system which makes getting groceries to the door very convenient. Qualifications: decent credit, clean rental history, clean background check & 3x income. No sec 8 - cats and non-aggressive-breed dogs allowed Lease Terms 12 months minimum