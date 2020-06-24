All apartments in St. Paul
1775 Field Ave

1775 Field Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1775 Field Avenue, St. Paul, MN 55116
Highland

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
Two bedroom, 1 bath home in St. Paul - charming house with one of the best locations in the Cities! Close to I-35E, the airport, and Highway 62/Crosstown! Great little porch for enjoying summer and large picture window in the lvrm for great natural light. Huge 2 car garage included.

Available March 1st. Tenant is responsible for all utilities to the home, lawn maintenance and snow removal. Sorry, no pets allowed. This is a 1 year lease. $35/month charge for washer/dryer that is fully serviced.

Application fee of $45.00/adult. No section 8 programs, monthly income must be $3,600. No previous evictions/UDs, or felonies.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1775 Field Ave have any available units?
1775 Field Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
Is 1775 Field Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1775 Field Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1775 Field Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1775 Field Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Paul.
Does 1775 Field Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1775 Field Ave offers parking.
Does 1775 Field Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1775 Field Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1775 Field Ave have a pool?
No, 1775 Field Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1775 Field Ave have accessible units?
No, 1775 Field Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1775 Field Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1775 Field Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1775 Field Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1775 Field Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
