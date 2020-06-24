1775 Field Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities garage

Two bedroom, 1 bath home in St. Paul - charming house with one of the best locations in the Cities! Close to I-35E, the airport, and Highway 62/Crosstown! Great little porch for enjoying summer and large picture window in the lvrm for great natural light. Huge 2 car garage included.



Available March 1st. Tenant is responsible for all utilities to the home, lawn maintenance and snow removal. Sorry, no pets allowed. This is a 1 year lease. $35/month charge for washer/dryer that is fully serviced.



Application fee of $45.00/adult. No section 8 programs, monthly income must be $3,600. No previous evictions/UDs, or felonies.