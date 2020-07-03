Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in St. Paul
Find more places like 1769 Saint Anthony Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
St. Paul, MN
/
1769 Saint Anthony Avenue
Last updated June 18 2019 at 3:14 PM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1769 Saint Anthony Avenue
1769 Saint Anthony Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Paul
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
1769 Saint Anthony Avenue, St. Paul, MN 55104
Merriam Park East
Amenities
in unit laundry
parking
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Unit type: Apartment; Number of bedrooms: 1; Number of bathrooms: 1; Square footage: ; Parking: 1 Car Outdoor Parking; Monthly rent: $850.00; IMRID12423
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1769 Saint Anthony Avenue have any available units?
1769 Saint Anthony Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
St. Paul, MN
.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
St. Paul Rent Report
.
Is 1769 Saint Anthony Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1769 Saint Anthony Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1769 Saint Anthony Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1769 Saint Anthony Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in St. Paul
.
Does 1769 Saint Anthony Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1769 Saint Anthony Avenue offers parking.
Does 1769 Saint Anthony Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1769 Saint Anthony Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1769 Saint Anthony Avenue have a pool?
No, 1769 Saint Anthony Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1769 Saint Anthony Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1769 Saint Anthony Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1769 Saint Anthony Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1769 Saint Anthony Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1769 Saint Anthony Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1769 Saint Anthony Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Best Cities for Pets 2019
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Laurel Flats
2057 Laurel Avenue
St. Paul, MN 55104
Cottage Terrace - 1345
1345 West Cottage Avenue
St. Paul, MN 55117
Montana
1749 Montana Avenue East
St. Paul, MN 55106
Evergreen East - 1281
1281 Hazelwood Street
St. Paul, MN 55106
Evergreen East - 1283
1283 Hazelwood Street
St. Paul, MN 55106
Como Lakes Apartments
807 Como Ave
St. Paul, MN 55103
Commission House Apartments
282 6th Street E
St. Paul, MN 55101
The Grove
246 Snelling Avenue South
St. Paul, MN 55105
Similar Pages
St. Paul 1 Bedrooms
St. Paul 2 Bedrooms
St. Paul Apartments with Parking
St. Paul Pet Friendly Places
St. Paul Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Minneapolis, MN
St. Louis Park, MN
Bloomington, MN
Plymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MN
Burnsville, MN
Brooklyn Park, MN
Woodbury, MN
Edina, MN
Minnetonka, MN
Maplewood, MN
Eagan, MN
Nearby Neighborhoods
Highland
Payne Phalen
Downtown St. Paul
North Of Maryland
Prosperity Heights
West Seventh
Macalester Groveland
St. Anthony
Apartments Near Colleges
Concordia University-Saint Paul
Hamline University
Metropolitan State University
Saint Paul College
Mitchell Hamline School of Law