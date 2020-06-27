1735 Ames Place

1735 Ames Pl, St. Paul, MN 55106 Western Hazel Park
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
carpet
range
refrigerator
Property Availible July 15th. New paint & carpet throughout, fenced yard. Walking distance to bus lines, Hazel Park Academy & L'Etoile du Nord French Immersion School. Principal of owner is real estate broker.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
