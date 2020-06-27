All apartments in St. Paul
Location

1735 Ames Pl, St. Paul, MN 55106
Western Hazel Park

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Property Availible July 15th. New paint & carpet throughout, fenced yard. Walking distance to bus lines, Hazel Park Academy & L'Etoile du Nord French Immersion School. Principal of owner is real estate broker.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1735 Ames Place have any available units?
1735 Ames Place doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 1735 Ames Place have?
Some of 1735 Ames Place's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1735 Ames Place currently offering any rent specials?
1735 Ames Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1735 Ames Place pet-friendly?
No, 1735 Ames Place is not pet friendly.
Does 1735 Ames Place offer parking?
Yes, 1735 Ames Place offers parking.
Does 1735 Ames Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1735 Ames Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1735 Ames Place have a pool?
No, 1735 Ames Place does not have a pool.
Does 1735 Ames Place have accessible units?
No, 1735 Ames Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1735 Ames Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1735 Ames Place has units with dishwashers.
