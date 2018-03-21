1728 Hague Ave 1

Amenities

Nice 1BR + Den in Merriam Park 5plex



Nice 1 BR + den apartment in quiet, non-smoking 5plex.

Great neighborhood, quiet, yet close to shopping, restaurants, transportation; Macalester College, University of Minnesota, St. Thomas.

Spacious 1st-floor apartment (~ 950 sf) with great floor plan - windows facing north, south and west.

Living room, dining room with built-in buffet - natural woodwork.

One bedroom and den (can be used as second bedroom).

One bathroom (clawfoot tub, ceramic-tile floor).

Newly remodeled kitchen - small sun room off kitchen.

Private deck overlooking back yard.

Wood floors and window treatments throughout.

Ample storage in apartment and basement .

Free washer and dryer in basement.

On-street parking only (property is on a corner lot, so parking is not a big issue).

Pets are negotiable.

Available 1 July 2020 or later.

Rent 1250, includes utilities (except electric + cooking gas).

Video showings only until the MN Department of Health has given the all-clear.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/250100

