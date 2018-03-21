All apartments in St. Paul
1728 Hague Ave 1
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:09 AM

1728 Hague Ave 1

1728 Hague Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1728 Hague Avenue, St. Paul, MN 55104
Merriam Park East

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Unit 1 Available 08/01/20 Nice 1BR + Den in Merriam Park 5plex - Property Id: 250100

Nice 1 BR + den apartment in quiet, non-smoking 5plex.
Great neighborhood, quiet, yet close to shopping, restaurants, transportation; Macalester College, University of Minnesota, St. Thomas.
Spacious 1st-floor apartment (~ 950 sf) with great floor plan - windows facing north, south and west.
Living room, dining room with built-in buffet - natural woodwork.
One bedroom and den (can be used as second bedroom).
One bathroom (clawfoot tub, ceramic-tile floor).
Newly remodeled kitchen - small sun room off kitchen.
Private deck overlooking back yard.
Wood floors and window treatments throughout.
Ample storage in apartment and basement .
Free washer and dryer in basement.
On-street parking only (property is on a corner lot, so parking is not a big issue).
Pets are negotiable.
Available 1 July 2020 or later.
Rent 1250, includes utilities (except electric + cooking gas).
Video showings only until the MN Department of Health has given the all-clear.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/250100
Property Id 250100

(RLNE5664910)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1728 Hague Ave 1 have any available units?
1728 Hague Ave 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 1728 Hague Ave 1 have?
Some of 1728 Hague Ave 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1728 Hague Ave 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1728 Hague Ave 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1728 Hague Ave 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1728 Hague Ave 1 is pet friendly.
Does 1728 Hague Ave 1 offer parking?
Yes, 1728 Hague Ave 1 offers parking.
Does 1728 Hague Ave 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1728 Hague Ave 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1728 Hague Ave 1 have a pool?
No, 1728 Hague Ave 1 does not have a pool.
Does 1728 Hague Ave 1 have accessible units?
No, 1728 Hague Ave 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1728 Hague Ave 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1728 Hague Ave 1 has units with dishwashers.

