1728 Hague Ave 1

Unit 1 Available 08/01/20 Nice 1BR + Den in Merriam Park 5plex - Property Id: 250100
Nice 1 BR + den apartment in quiet, non-smoking 5plex.
Great neighborhood, quiet, yet close to shopping, restaurants, transportation; Macalester College, University of Minnesota, St. Thomas.
Spacious 1st-floor apartment (~ 950 sf) with great floor plan - windows facing north, south and west.
Living room, dining room with built-in buffet - natural woodwork.
One bedroom and den (can be used as second bedroom).
One bathroom (clawfoot tub, ceramic-tile floor).
Newly remodeled kitchen - small sun room off kitchen.
Private deck overlooking back yard.
Wood floors and window treatments throughout.
Ample storage in apartment and basement .
Free washer and dryer in basement.
On-street parking only (property is on a corner lot, so parking is not a big issue).
Pets are negotiable.
Available 1 July 2020 or later.
Rent 1250, includes utilities (except electric + cooking gas).
Video showings only until the MN Department of Health has given the all-clear.
