St. Paul, MN
1689 Selby Avenue
Last updated August 12 2019 at 5:28 PM

1689 Selby Avenue

1689 Selby Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1689 Selby Avenue, St. Paul, MN 55104
Merriam Park East

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great St Paul home! Updated kitchen. Plenty of offstreet parking with garage and parking pad.
Great St Paul home! Updated kitchen. Plenty of offstreet parking with garage and parking pad.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1689 Selby Avenue have any available units?
1689 Selby Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
Is 1689 Selby Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1689 Selby Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1689 Selby Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1689 Selby Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Paul.
Does 1689 Selby Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1689 Selby Avenue offers parking.
Does 1689 Selby Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1689 Selby Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1689 Selby Avenue have a pool?
No, 1689 Selby Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1689 Selby Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1689 Selby Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1689 Selby Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1689 Selby Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1689 Selby Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1689 Selby Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
