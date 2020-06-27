Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in St. Paul
Find more places like 1689 Selby Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
St. Paul, MN
/
1689 Selby Avenue
Last updated August 12 2019 at 5:28 PM
1 of 2
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1689 Selby Avenue
1689 Selby Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Paul
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
1689 Selby Avenue, St. Paul, MN 55104
Merriam Park East
Amenities
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great St Paul home! Updated kitchen. Plenty of offstreet parking with garage and parking pad.
Great St Paul home! Updated kitchen. Plenty of offstreet parking with garage and parking pad.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1689 Selby Avenue have any available units?
1689 Selby Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
St. Paul, MN
.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
St. Paul Rent Report
.
Is 1689 Selby Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1689 Selby Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1689 Selby Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1689 Selby Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in St. Paul
.
Does 1689 Selby Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1689 Selby Avenue offers parking.
Does 1689 Selby Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1689 Selby Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1689 Selby Avenue have a pool?
No, 1689 Selby Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1689 Selby Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1689 Selby Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1689 Selby Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1689 Selby Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1689 Selby Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1689 Selby Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Donegan
241 East Kellogg Boulevard
St. Paul, MN 55101
Pine Tree Park - 840
840 Hazel Street North
St. Paul, MN 55119
Park Vista - 1453
1453 Arlington Avenue East
St. Paul, MN 55106
Evergreen East - 1281
1281 Hazelwood Street
St. Paul, MN 55106
South Highland Apartments
1280 Davern St
St. Paul, MN 55116
Platform Apartments
747 Hampden Avenue W
St. Paul, MN 55114
808 Berry Place
808 Berry St
St. Paul, MN 55114
Pine Tree Park
828 Hazel St N
St. Paul, MN 55119
Similar Pages
St. Paul 1 Bedrooms
St. Paul 2 Bedrooms
St. Paul Apartments with Parking
St. Paul Pet Friendly Places
St. Paul Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Minneapolis, MN
St. Louis Park, MN
Bloomington, MN
Plymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MN
Burnsville, MN
Brooklyn Park, MN
Woodbury, MN
Edina, MN
Minnetonka, MN
Maplewood, MN
Eagan, MN
Nearby Neighborhoods
Highland
Payne Phalen
Downtown St. Paul
North Of Maryland
Prosperity Heights
West Seventh
Macalester Groveland
St. Anthony
Apartments Near Colleges
Concordia University-Saint Paul
Hamline University
Metropolitan State University
Saint Paul College
Mitchell Hamline School of Law