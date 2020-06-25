All apartments in St. Paul
1684 Stillwater Avenue
Last updated July 17 2019 at 11:22 PM

1684 Stillwater Avenue

1684 Stillwater Avenue East · No Longer Available
Location

1684 Stillwater Avenue East, St. Paul, MN 55106
Western Hazel Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
carpet
range
Fresh paint and carpet throughout! Fully fenced back yard. Additional off street parking in back. Walking distance to transit and shops. High efficiency furnace and A/C. Available on 7/15/2019. Principal of owner is licensed real estate broker.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1684 Stillwater Avenue have any available units?
1684 Stillwater Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 1684 Stillwater Avenue have?
Some of 1684 Stillwater Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1684 Stillwater Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1684 Stillwater Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1684 Stillwater Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1684 Stillwater Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Paul.
Does 1684 Stillwater Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1684 Stillwater Avenue offers parking.
Does 1684 Stillwater Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1684 Stillwater Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1684 Stillwater Avenue have a pool?
No, 1684 Stillwater Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1684 Stillwater Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1684 Stillwater Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1684 Stillwater Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1684 Stillwater Avenue has units with dishwashers.
