All apartments in St. Paul
Find more places like 1684 Sims Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Paul, MN
/
1684 Sims Avenue
Last updated June 28 2019 at 6:15 AM

1684 Sims Avenue

1684 Sims Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Paul
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1684 Sims Avenue, St. Paul, MN 55106
Western Hazel Park

Amenities

microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
You will love this 1.5 story 4 bedroom/2 bath home, giving you 1,800 sq. ft of space. Large eat-in kitchen with lots of cabinets for storage. All of this with a great location close to 94 & White Bear Lake. Fenced yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1684 Sims Avenue have any available units?
1684 Sims Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
Is 1684 Sims Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1684 Sims Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1684 Sims Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1684 Sims Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Paul.
Does 1684 Sims Avenue offer parking?
No, 1684 Sims Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1684 Sims Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1684 Sims Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1684 Sims Avenue have a pool?
No, 1684 Sims Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1684 Sims Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1684 Sims Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1684 Sims Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1684 Sims Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1684 Sims Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1684 Sims Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Brimhall Apartments
476 Brimhall Street
St. Paul, MN 55105
The Donegan
241 East Kellogg Boulevard
St. Paul, MN 55101
Cottage Terrace - 1355
1355 West Cottage Ave
St. Paul, MN 55117
Pine Tree Park - 806
806 Hazel Street North
St. Paul, MN 55119
Vintage on Selby
1555 Selby Ave
St. Paul, MN 55104
Marjon Terrace
2390 7th St W
St. Paul, MN 55116
MacLaren Hill
1351 Carling Dr
St. Paul, MN 55108
Parkview Apts.
1244 Hazelwood St
St. Paul, MN 55106

Similar Pages

St. Paul 1 BedroomsSt. Paul 2 Bedrooms
St. Paul Apartments with ParkingSt. Paul Pet Friendly Places
St. Paul Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

HighlandPayne PhalenDowntown St. Paul
North Of MarylandProsperity HeightsWest Seventh
Macalester GrovelandSt. Anthony

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Metropolitan State UniversitySaint Paul College
Mitchell Hamline School of Law