1684 Sims Avenue, St. Paul, MN 55106 Western Hazel Park
Amenities
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
You will love this 1.5 story 4 bedroom/2 bath home, giving you 1,800 sq. ft of space. Large eat-in kitchen with lots of cabinets for storage. All of this with a great location close to 94 & White Bear Lake. Fenced yard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
