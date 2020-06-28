1649 York Ave

Amenities

Another fantastic listing by Renters Warehouse!! This 4 bedroom and 2 bathroom single family home located in St Paul features 1626 square feet features nice hardwood floors, updated kitchen with dishwasher, in unit laundry and air conditioning! Pets to be considered with an additional nonrefundable deposit - $300/pet!! Tenant responsible for additional utilities including water/electric/gas/trash as well as lawn maintenance and snow removal (Rent: $1650) (Security Deposit: $1650) (Lease admin fee $100). Lease terms: 12 month lease. Application fee: $30 per adult, $5 per household member under the age of 18. This property is NOT set up for section 8. To schedule a showing or get more information about this property go to. TO APPLY: (NOTE: Be sure to put the property address for which you are applying) https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/goalminnnesota_/tenantApplication.action

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.