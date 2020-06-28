All apartments in St. Paul
1649 York Ave

1649 York Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1649 York Avenue, St. Paul, MN 55106
Western Hazel Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Another fantastic listing by Renters Warehouse!! This 4 bedroom and 2 bathroom single family home located in St Paul features 1626 square feet features nice hardwood floors, updated kitchen with dishwasher, in unit laundry and air conditioning! Pets to be considered with an additional nonrefundable deposit - $300/pet!! Tenant responsible for additional utilities including water/electric/gas/trash as well as lawn maintenance and snow removal (Rent: $1650) (Security Deposit: $1650) (Lease admin fee $100). Lease terms: 12 month lease. Application fee: $30 per adult, $5 per household member under the age of 18. This property is NOT set up for section 8. To schedule a showing or get more information about this property go to. TO APPLY: (NOTE: Be sure to put the property address for which you are applying) https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/goalminnnesota_/tenantApplication.action
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1649 York Ave have any available units?
1649 York Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 1649 York Ave have?
Some of 1649 York Ave's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1649 York Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1649 York Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1649 York Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1649 York Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1649 York Ave offer parking?
No, 1649 York Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1649 York Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1649 York Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1649 York Ave have a pool?
No, 1649 York Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1649 York Ave have accessible units?
No, 1649 York Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1649 York Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1649 York Ave has units with dishwashers.
