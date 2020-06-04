All apartments in St. Paul
/
St. Paul, MN
/
1636 Selby Avenue - 5
Last updated March 8 2020 at 6:26 AM

1636 Selby Avenue - 5

1636 Selby Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1636 Selby Avenue, St. Paul, MN 55104
Merriam Park East

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Available March 1 OR April 1 with possible early move in available, huge unit-great size for a couple! Freshly painted and all new bathroom going in! Large open concept, 1 bedroom, with bonus sunroom - great for an office, back balcony and shared backyard, original built-in woodwork, hardwood floors, lots of closet space, coin laundry in basement, and free storage unit. Tenant pays electric, cooking gas. No pets, smoke free building.
Charming neighborhood, close to Macalester and U of St. Thomas. One block from Snelling with new amenities including Whole Foods, Starbucks, Rose Street Patisserie bakery, and new soccer stadium. Call Meryl at 608-217-9572 to set up a showing or see all of our available units at northernsunriseproperties.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1636 Selby Avenue - 5 have any available units?
1636 Selby Avenue - 5 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
Is 1636 Selby Avenue - 5 currently offering any rent specials?
1636 Selby Avenue - 5 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1636 Selby Avenue - 5 pet-friendly?
No, 1636 Selby Avenue - 5 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Paul.
Does 1636 Selby Avenue - 5 offer parking?
No, 1636 Selby Avenue - 5 does not offer parking.
Does 1636 Selby Avenue - 5 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1636 Selby Avenue - 5 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1636 Selby Avenue - 5 have a pool?
No, 1636 Selby Avenue - 5 does not have a pool.
Does 1636 Selby Avenue - 5 have accessible units?
No, 1636 Selby Avenue - 5 does not have accessible units.
Does 1636 Selby Avenue - 5 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1636 Selby Avenue - 5 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1636 Selby Avenue - 5 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1636 Selby Avenue - 5 does not have units with air conditioning.
