1636 Selby Avenue - 5

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry

Available March 1 OR April 1 with possible early move in available, huge unit-great size for a couple! Freshly painted and all new bathroom going in! Large open concept, 1 bedroom, with bonus sunroom - great for an office, back balcony and shared backyard, original built-in woodwork, hardwood floors, lots of closet space, coin laundry in basement, and free storage unit. Tenant pays electric, cooking gas. No pets, smoke free building.

Charming neighborhood, close to Macalester and U of St. Thomas. One block from Snelling with new amenities including Whole Foods, Starbucks, Rose Street Patisserie bakery, and new soccer stadium. Call Meryl at 608-217-9572 to set up a showing or see all of our available units at northernsunriseproperties.com