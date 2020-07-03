All apartments in St. Paul
Last updated March 18 2019 at 9:49 PM

1560 Beech Street

1560 Beech Street · No Longer Available
Location

1560 Beech Street, St. Paul, MN 55106
Eastview

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b10b5e401d ----
Welcome home to this charming 2 story bungalow, perfect for Minnesota living! This home offers bright living spaces that are flooded with natural light, the main level offers an open floor plan with hardwood floors throughout. The home also features a 3 seasons porch that can be enjoyed during the various seasons Minnesota has to offer. There are also 2 spacious bedrooms on the upper level as well as room for a sitting area or home office! Be quick to act as this property will not be available for long!

Property Features:

- 2 Bedrooms

- 1 Bathroom

- 1 car garage w/ additional covered parking space

- washer and dryer

- 3 seasons porch

- patio in the backyard

- Hardwood Floors

- Original Trim work

- updated bathroom

Lease Terms:

1. 12 months or longer lease term

2. $50 application fee per prospective tenant and/or co-signer (if applicable)

3. This property is NOT voucher approved.

4. Tenant paid utilities: electricity, gas, water/sewer, trash, lawn and snow care with owner provided tools, phone, internet, and cable.

5. Pets are allowed pending owner approval, $250 pet fee per pet if approved (see agent for details).

6. Please confirm property availability and lease terms prior to application.

7. Agency Disclosure: VSM Real Estate is an authorized agent of the property owner and represents them as their property management company. VSM owes tenants and prospective tenants honesty and fair dealings. VSM and the property owner will adhere to all applicable laws related to this transaction.

??8. Tenant is required to purchase Renter\'s Insurance that meet VSM minimum coverage requirements please see agent for more details.

9.A lease origination fee of $150 will apply to accepted applications to be paid along with move-in funds

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1560 Beech Street have any available units?
1560 Beech Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 1560 Beech Street have?
Some of 1560 Beech Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1560 Beech Street currently offering any rent specials?
1560 Beech Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1560 Beech Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1560 Beech Street is pet friendly.
Does 1560 Beech Street offer parking?
Yes, 1560 Beech Street offers parking.
Does 1560 Beech Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1560 Beech Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1560 Beech Street have a pool?
No, 1560 Beech Street does not have a pool.
Does 1560 Beech Street have accessible units?
No, 1560 Beech Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1560 Beech Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1560 Beech Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
