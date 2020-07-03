1560 Beech Street

Amenities

Welcome home to this charming 2 story bungalow, perfect for Minnesota living! This home offers bright living spaces that are flooded with natural light, the main level offers an open floor plan with hardwood floors throughout. The home also features a 3 seasons porch that can be enjoyed during the various seasons Minnesota has to offer. There are also 2 spacious bedrooms on the upper level as well as room for a sitting area or home office! Be quick to act as this property will not be available for long!



Property Features:



- 2 Bedrooms



- 1 Bathroom



- 1 car garage w/ additional covered parking space



- washer and dryer



- 3 seasons porch



- patio in the backyard



- Hardwood Floors



- Original Trim work



- updated bathroom



Lease Terms:



1. 12 months or longer lease term



2. $50 application fee per prospective tenant and/or co-signer (if applicable)



3. This property is NOT voucher approved.



4. Tenant paid utilities: electricity, gas, water/sewer, trash, lawn and snow care with owner provided tools, phone, internet, and cable.



5. Pets are allowed pending owner approval, $250 pet fee per pet if approved (see agent for details).



6. Please confirm property availability and lease terms prior to application.



7. Agency Disclosure: VSM Real Estate is an authorized agent of the property owner and represents them as their property management company. VSM owes tenants and prospective tenants honesty and fair dealings. VSM and the property owner will adhere to all applicable laws related to this transaction.



??8. Tenant is required to purchase Renter\'s Insurance that meet VSM minimum coverage requirements please see agent for more details.



9.A lease origination fee of $150 will apply to accepted applications to be paid along with move-in funds