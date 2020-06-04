Rent Calculator
Home
/
St. Paul, MN
/
1555 Minnehaha Ave E
Last updated June 1 2019 at 10:28 AM
1 of 2
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1555 Minnehaha Ave E
1555 Minnesota Highway 5
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1555 Minnesota Highway 5, St. Paul, MN 55106
Western Hazel Park
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
- AVAILABLE JUNE 1st!
BEAUTIFUL 2 BED 1 BATH!
FENCED IN YARD!
IN A BEAUTIFUL NEIGHBORHOOD
TENANT PAYS ALL BILLS
If you are interested feel free to email me at : Starmax.leasing@gmail.com
Requirements:
575 Credit Score
2.5 times the rent
No evictions or felonies
(RLNE4911253)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1555 Minnehaha Ave E have any available units?
1555 Minnehaha Ave E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
St. Paul, MN
.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
St. Paul Rent Report
.
Is 1555 Minnehaha Ave E currently offering any rent specials?
1555 Minnehaha Ave E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1555 Minnehaha Ave E pet-friendly?
Yes, 1555 Minnehaha Ave E is pet friendly.
Does 1555 Minnehaha Ave E offer parking?
No, 1555 Minnehaha Ave E does not offer parking.
Does 1555 Minnehaha Ave E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1555 Minnehaha Ave E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1555 Minnehaha Ave E have a pool?
No, 1555 Minnehaha Ave E does not have a pool.
Does 1555 Minnehaha Ave E have accessible units?
No, 1555 Minnehaha Ave E does not have accessible units.
Does 1555 Minnehaha Ave E have units with dishwashers?
No, 1555 Minnehaha Ave E does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1555 Minnehaha Ave E have units with air conditioning?
No, 1555 Minnehaha Ave E does not have units with air conditioning.
