St. Paul, MN
1541 Ivy Avenue East
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1541 Ivy Avenue East

1541 Ivy Avenue East · No Longer Available
Location

1541 Ivy Avenue East, St. Paul, MN 55106
Prosperity Heights

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
SPECIAL: Move in prior to November 15th and receive January Rent Free! This special is on select homes. Promotion and prices are subject to change. December 2018 rent must be paid on time to receive concession. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1541 Ivy Avenue East have any available units?
1541 Ivy Avenue East doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
Is 1541 Ivy Avenue East currently offering any rent specials?
1541 Ivy Avenue East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1541 Ivy Avenue East pet-friendly?
Yes, 1541 Ivy Avenue East is pet friendly.
Does 1541 Ivy Avenue East offer parking?
No, 1541 Ivy Avenue East does not offer parking.
Does 1541 Ivy Avenue East have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1541 Ivy Avenue East does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1541 Ivy Avenue East have a pool?
No, 1541 Ivy Avenue East does not have a pool.
Does 1541 Ivy Avenue East have accessible units?
No, 1541 Ivy Avenue East does not have accessible units.
Does 1541 Ivy Avenue East have units with dishwashers?
No, 1541 Ivy Avenue East does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1541 Ivy Avenue East have units with air conditioning?
No, 1541 Ivy Avenue East does not have units with air conditioning.

