All apartments in St. Paul
Find more places like 1530 Larpenteur Ave E.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Paul, MN
/
1530 Larpenteur Ave E
Last updated June 9 2020 at 9:53 AM

1530 Larpenteur Ave E

1530 Larpenteur Avenue East · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Paul
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1530 Larpenteur Avenue East, St. Paul, MN 55106
Frost Lake

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
1530 Larpenteur Ave E Available 07/01/20 3 bedroom 1 and a half bath duplex. - Home has newer flooring and paint. As well as newer kitchen appliances. Available July 1st.
This home is not eligible for Section 8 housing or other subsidy programs.

(RLNE2151505)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1530 Larpenteur Ave E have any available units?
1530 Larpenteur Ave E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
Is 1530 Larpenteur Ave E currently offering any rent specials?
1530 Larpenteur Ave E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1530 Larpenteur Ave E pet-friendly?
Yes, 1530 Larpenteur Ave E is pet friendly.
Does 1530 Larpenteur Ave E offer parking?
No, 1530 Larpenteur Ave E does not offer parking.
Does 1530 Larpenteur Ave E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1530 Larpenteur Ave E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1530 Larpenteur Ave E have a pool?
No, 1530 Larpenteur Ave E does not have a pool.
Does 1530 Larpenteur Ave E have accessible units?
No, 1530 Larpenteur Ave E does not have accessible units.
Does 1530 Larpenteur Ave E have units with dishwashers?
No, 1530 Larpenteur Ave E does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1530 Larpenteur Ave E have units with air conditioning?
No, 1530 Larpenteur Ave E does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sun Cliffe
400 Luella St N
St. Paul, MN 55119
Town & Country Apartments
2214 Marshall Avenue
St. Paul, MN 55104
Vintage on Selby
1555 Selby Ave
St. Paul, MN 55104
Oxbo
202 7th St W
St. Paul, MN 55102
Montana
1749 Montana Avenue East
St. Paul, MN 55106
EVERGREEN EAST
1265 Hazelwood St
St. Paul, MN 55106
The Parkside
250 5th St E
St. Paul, MN 55101
Lowertown Commons
298 4th St E
St. Paul, MN 55101

Similar Pages

St. Paul 1 BedroomsSt. Paul 2 Bedrooms
St. Paul Apartments with ParkingSt. Paul Pet Friendly Places
St. Paul Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

HighlandPayne PhalenDowntown St. Paul
North Of MarylandProsperity HeightsWest Seventh
Macalester GrovelandSt. Anthony

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Metropolitan State UniversitySaint Paul College
Mitchell Hamline School of Law