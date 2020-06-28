1528 N. Lexington Parkway

Amenities

Great location across the street from Como Golf Course and Como Park Ski Center providing downhill, cross country skiing and snowboarding. Walking distance to Como Lake with biking and walking trails, Como Lakeside Pavilion with restaurant and event venue, Como Park Zoo and Conservatory. This 2 level unit is completely private with a private deck, separate entry, 2 living spaces, new windows, hardwood floors, central air and a spacious finished basement equipped with washer/dryer, kitchen sink with cabinetry and a bonus room for an office or rec room. Water and trash included in rent.

No Dogs Allowed



