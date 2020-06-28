All apartments in St. Paul
Last updated September 29 2019 at 10:15 AM

1528 N. Lexington Parkway

1528 Lexington Pkwy N · No Longer Available
Location

1528 Lexington Pkwy N, St. Paul, MN 55117

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
Available 10/01/19 Como Park - Property Id: 150369

Great location across the street from Como Golf Course and Como Park Ski Center providing downhill, cross country skiing and snowboarding. Walking distance to Como Lake with biking and walking trails, Como Lakeside Pavilion with restaurant and event venue, Como Park Zoo and Conservatory. This 2 level unit is completely private with a private deck, separate entry, 2 living spaces, new windows, hardwood floors, central air and a spacious finished basement equipped with washer/dryer, kitchen sink with cabinetry and a bonus room for an office or rec room. Water and trash included in rent.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/150369p
Property Id 150369

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5114246)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1528 N. Lexington Parkway have any available units?
1528 N. Lexington Parkway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 1528 N. Lexington Parkway have?
Some of 1528 N. Lexington Parkway's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1528 N. Lexington Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
1528 N. Lexington Parkway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1528 N. Lexington Parkway pet-friendly?
Yes, 1528 N. Lexington Parkway is pet friendly.
Does 1528 N. Lexington Parkway offer parking?
No, 1528 N. Lexington Parkway does not offer parking.
Does 1528 N. Lexington Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1528 N. Lexington Parkway offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1528 N. Lexington Parkway have a pool?
No, 1528 N. Lexington Parkway does not have a pool.
Does 1528 N. Lexington Parkway have accessible units?
No, 1528 N. Lexington Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 1528 N. Lexington Parkway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1528 N. Lexington Parkway has units with dishwashers.
