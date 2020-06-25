All apartments in St. Paul
Last updated June 21 2019 at 9:38 AM

1522 Case Ave E

1522 Case Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1522 Case Avenue, St. Paul, MN 55106
Parkway - Greenbrier

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful 8 bedroom house!! - This is a RARE 8 bedroom house in highly sought after St. Paul. Only 7 min to Lake Phalen, and only 7min from Metro State University! Great Location!

The house features 8 LARGE sized bedrooms, 2 baths, separate dining room, large family room in basement, built in bar, huge 2 car garage, and much more! Over 3,000 Square feet of space!

**Also, The house has Central A/C for the hot summer!

This hard to find 8 bedroom house won't last long, so set up a showing now!

Elite Property Management Group LLC
7634452639

(RLNE4921462)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1522 Case Ave E have any available units?
1522 Case Ave E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
Is 1522 Case Ave E currently offering any rent specials?
1522 Case Ave E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1522 Case Ave E pet-friendly?
Yes, 1522 Case Ave E is pet friendly.
Does 1522 Case Ave E offer parking?
Yes, 1522 Case Ave E offers parking.
Does 1522 Case Ave E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1522 Case Ave E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1522 Case Ave E have a pool?
No, 1522 Case Ave E does not have a pool.
Does 1522 Case Ave E have accessible units?
No, 1522 Case Ave E does not have accessible units.
Does 1522 Case Ave E have units with dishwashers?
No, 1522 Case Ave E does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1522 Case Ave E have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1522 Case Ave E has units with air conditioning.
