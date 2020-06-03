All apartments in St. Paul
1498 Iglehart Avenue - 2

1498 Iglehart Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1498 Iglehart Avenue, St. Paul, MN 55104
1498 Iglehart Ave In St Paul is a Cozy 1 Bedroom/1 Bathroom upper level of duplex available now. This property has a fenced back yard and comes with one stall in the large two car garage. It also has in unit stackable laundry. If you have trouble with stairs or have big furniture this property might not be the right fit, it has a narrow entry up the stairs. It has great open space when you have reached the upper level. There is also a $50/month credit if you choose to do Lawn care and snow removal bringing rent to $895/month. Pets are welcomed with a $50 pet rent/month. $45 application/background. Income requirements based off of debt. No smoking in property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

