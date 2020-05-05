Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in St. Paul
Find more places like 1473 Charles Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
St. Paul, MN
/
1473 Charles Ave
Last updated June 5 2019 at 7:14 AM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1473 Charles Ave
1473 Charles Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Paul
See all
Hamline - Midway
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
1473 Charles Avenue, St. Paul, MN 55104
Hamline - Midway
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Updated Duplex- 2 stories of living space. Sky windows on top floor. Ceiling fans throughout. Tons of updates including Updated kitchen and new carpeting.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1473 Charles Ave have any available units?
1473 Charles Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
St. Paul, MN
.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
St. Paul Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1473 Charles Ave have?
Some of 1473 Charles Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1473 Charles Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1473 Charles Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1473 Charles Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1473 Charles Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in St. Paul
.
Does 1473 Charles Ave offer parking?
No, 1473 Charles Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1473 Charles Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1473 Charles Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1473 Charles Ave have a pool?
No, 1473 Charles Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1473 Charles Ave have accessible units?
No, 1473 Charles Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1473 Charles Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1473 Charles Ave has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
LaBlanche Apartments
390 Cottage Ave W
St. Paul, MN 55117
Pine Tree Park - 820
820 Hazel Street North
St. Paul, MN 55119
EVERGREEN EAST
1265 Hazelwood St
St. Paul, MN 55106
South Highland Apartments
1280 Davern St
St. Paul, MN 55116
Lowertown Commons
298 4th St E
St. Paul, MN 55101
Adeline Apartments
1398 St Paul Ave
St. Paul, MN 55116
Kellogg Square Apartments
111 Kellogg Blvd E
St. Paul, MN 55101
Harper Apartments
150 Snelling Avenue
St. Paul, MN 55104
Similar Pages
St. Paul 1 Bedrooms
St. Paul 2 Bedrooms
St. Paul Apartments with Parking
St. Paul Pet Friendly Places
St. Paul Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Minneapolis, MN
St. Louis Park, MN
Bloomington, MN
Plymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MN
Burnsville, MN
Brooklyn Park, MN
Woodbury, MN
Edina, MN
Minnetonka, MN
Maplewood, MN
Eagan, MN
Nearby Neighborhoods
Highland
Payne Phalen
Downtown St. Paul
North Of Maryland
Prosperity Heights
West Seventh
Macalester Groveland
St. Anthony
Apartments Near Colleges
Concordia University-Saint Paul
Hamline University
Metropolitan State University
Saint Paul College
Mitchell Hamline School of Law