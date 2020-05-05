All apartments in St. Paul
Last updated June 5 2019 at 7:14 AM

1473 Charles Ave

1473 Charles Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1473 Charles Avenue, St. Paul, MN 55104
Hamline - Midway

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
ceiling fan
carpet
Updated Duplex- 2 stories of living space. Sky windows on top floor. Ceiling fans throughout. Tons of updates including Updated kitchen and new carpeting.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1473 Charles Ave have any available units?
1473 Charles Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 1473 Charles Ave have?
Some of 1473 Charles Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1473 Charles Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1473 Charles Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1473 Charles Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1473 Charles Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Paul.
Does 1473 Charles Ave offer parking?
No, 1473 Charles Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1473 Charles Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1473 Charles Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1473 Charles Ave have a pool?
No, 1473 Charles Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1473 Charles Ave have accessible units?
No, 1473 Charles Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1473 Charles Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1473 Charles Ave has units with dishwashers.
