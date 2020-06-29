1466 Van Buren Avenue

Amenities

Another fantastic listing by Renters Warehouse!! This 4 bed and 1 1/2 bath home located in St Paul is available now! This single family home features nearly 1500 sq ft with an updated kitchen and bath, 2 car garage, large covered patio and front porch! Note - no A/C! St Paul Schools!! Tenant responsible for additional utilities including water/electric/gas/trash and lawn maintenance and snow removal. Pets to be considered with an additional $500 nonrefundable pet deposit per pet!! 5, 17 or 29 month lease terms. This property is not set up for section 8. To qualify monthly household income should be 3 times the rent amount, minimum credit score of 600 and tenant should have a good rental history. Application fee is $55 per adult. Upon approval, 1st month rent + $150 admin fee is due. Tenant must obtain renters insurance. To schedule a showing or get more information about this property go to https://showmojo.com/l/493078b0e9