Home
/
St. Paul, MN
/
1466 Van Buren Avenue
Last updated April 14 2020 at 5:44 PM

1466 Van Buren Avenue

1466 West Van Buren Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1466 West Van Buren Avenue, St. Paul, MN 55104
Hamline - Midway

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Another fantastic listing by Renters Warehouse!! This 4 bed and 1 1/2 bath home located in St Paul is available now! This single family home features nearly 1500 sq ft with an updated kitchen and bath, 2 car garage, large covered patio and front porch! Note - no A/C! St Paul Schools!! Tenant responsible for additional utilities including water/electric/gas/trash and lawn maintenance and snow removal. Pets to be considered with an additional $500 nonrefundable pet deposit per pet!! 5, 17 or 29 month lease terms. This property is not set up for section 8. To qualify monthly household income should be 3 times the rent amount, minimum credit score of 600 and tenant should have a good rental history. Application fee is $55 per adult. Upon approval, 1st month rent + $150 admin fee is due. Tenant must obtain renters insurance. To schedule a showing or get more information about this property go to https://showmojo.com/l/493078b0e9

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1466 Van Buren Avenue have any available units?
1466 Van Buren Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
Is 1466 Van Buren Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1466 Van Buren Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1466 Van Buren Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1466 Van Buren Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Paul.
Does 1466 Van Buren Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1466 Van Buren Avenue offers parking.
Does 1466 Van Buren Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1466 Van Buren Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1466 Van Buren Avenue have a pool?
No, 1466 Van Buren Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1466 Van Buren Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1466 Van Buren Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1466 Van Buren Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1466 Van Buren Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1466 Van Buren Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1466 Van Buren Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
