Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Beautiful three-level side by side in the amazing River view neighborhood of St. Paul. This unit has been remodeled from top to bottom with all new wood flooring, spacious open kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops, gleaming bathrooms, and full size laundry room. This home boasts 3 bedroom, 2 bathrooms, plus a full 3rd floor loft or family room with tons of light. The 3rd floor space could easily be used as a master bedroom or home office.



(RLNE5605769)