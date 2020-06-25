Rent Calculator
1375 Edgerton St
1375 Edgerton St
1375 Edgerton St
·
No Longer Available
Location
1375 Edgerton St, St. Paul, MN 55130
Payne - Phalen
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1375 Edgerton St have any available units?
1375 Edgerton St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
St. Paul, MN
.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
St. Paul Rent Report
.
Is 1375 Edgerton St currently offering any rent specials?
1375 Edgerton St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1375 Edgerton St pet-friendly?
No, 1375 Edgerton St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in St. Paul
.
Does 1375 Edgerton St offer parking?
No, 1375 Edgerton St does not offer parking.
Does 1375 Edgerton St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1375 Edgerton St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1375 Edgerton St have a pool?
No, 1375 Edgerton St does not have a pool.
Does 1375 Edgerton St have accessible units?
No, 1375 Edgerton St does not have accessible units.
Does 1375 Edgerton St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1375 Edgerton St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1375 Edgerton St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1375 Edgerton St does not have units with air conditioning.
