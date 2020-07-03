136 Isabel St W

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

$1100 - Great 2 Bed/1 Bath with 10+ foot ceilings and in unit laundry near downtown St Paul. Big master and living room. Close to lots of great restaurants / bars. Easy access to 52/94/35E. Cheap utilities.



Unit is available now.



Open House by appointment only (at least for right now).



Rent requirements:

3x monthly rent and 600 credit score.

Deposit is $1100 with Year Lease, Rent covers water/trash. Tenant responsible for electric.

Only small dogs allowed, sorry no cats. $250 pet deposit.