All apartments in St. Paul
Find more places like 1337 Arkwright St N #301.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Paul, MN
/
1337 Arkwright St N #301
Last updated July 7 2020 at 10:33 PM

1337 Arkwright St N #301

1337 North Arkwright Street · (612) 999-1538
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
St. Paul
See all
Payne - Phalen
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1337 North Arkwright Street, St. Paul, MN 55130
Payne - Phalen

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$835

Studio · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
***At this time, all of our showings on Thursdays and Fridays will be VIRTUAL SHOWINGS through a Zoom link during your scheduled showing time. After you have scheduled your showing for your preferred date and time, you will receive an email and calendar request with the login information for your Virtual Showing. Showings available on Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday will be in-person showings with Social Distancing practices enforced. Anybody viewing in-person is required to wear a face mask.***
Large, fully remodeled, Studio unit!! Lots of closet space. Fully loaded with brand new stainless steel appliances. Easy freeway access, minutes to downtown. Pardon our dust while we rehab our property.
Pet Policy: Friendly Dog OK with $500 non refundable pet fee plus $35/month pet rent. Cats OK with $200 non refundable pet fee.
Screening criteria: Standard.
Parking: Off street parking. Limited Garage Parking available for $50/month..
Laundry: Onsite Laundry.
Appliances: Refrigerator, Range, Microwave, Dishwasher, AC.
3rd Floor
Tenants pay electricity. Landlord pays for heat, water & trash

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1337 Arkwright St N #301 have any available units?
1337 Arkwright St N #301 has a unit available for $835 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 1337 Arkwright St N #301 have?
Some of 1337 Arkwright St N #301's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1337 Arkwright St N #301 currently offering any rent specials?
1337 Arkwright St N #301 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1337 Arkwright St N #301 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1337 Arkwright St N #301 is pet friendly.
Does 1337 Arkwright St N #301 offer parking?
Yes, 1337 Arkwright St N #301 offers parking.
Does 1337 Arkwright St N #301 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1337 Arkwright St N #301 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1337 Arkwright St N #301 have a pool?
No, 1337 Arkwright St N #301 does not have a pool.
Does 1337 Arkwright St N #301 have accessible units?
No, 1337 Arkwright St N #301 does not have accessible units.
Does 1337 Arkwright St N #301 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1337 Arkwright St N #301 has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 1337 Arkwright St N #301?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Parkview - 1226
1226 Hazelwood Street
St. Paul, MN 55106
Pine Tree Park - 806
806 Hazel Street North
St. Paul, MN 55119
Vintage on Selby
1555 Selby Ave
St. Paul, MN 55104
Wilson Ridge
1276 Wilson Ave
St. Paul, MN 55106
LaBlanche Apartments
390 Cottage Ave W
St. Paul, MN 55117
Portland Avenue Apartments
1397 Portland Ave
St. Paul, MN 55104
RAY
2323 Charles Avenue
St. Paul, MN 55114
Phalen Shores
985 Ivy Ave E
St. Paul, MN 55106

Similar Pages

St. Paul 1 BedroomsSt. Paul 2 Bedrooms
St. Paul Apartments with ParkingSt. Paul Pet Friendly Places
St. Paul Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Louis Park, MNPlymouth, MNBloomington, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNEdina, MN
Minnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNWoodbury, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

HighlandPayne PhalenDowntown St. Paul
Macalester GrovelandNorth Of MarylandProsperity Heights
West SeventhHamline Midway

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Metropolitan State UniversitySaint Paul College
Mitchell Hamline School of Law
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity