1337 Arkwright St N #301

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

***At this time, all of our showings on Thursdays and Fridays will be VIRTUAL SHOWINGS through a Zoom link during your scheduled showing time. After you have scheduled your showing for your preferred date and time, you will receive an email and calendar request with the login information for your Virtual Showing. Showings available on Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday will be in-person showings with Social Distancing practices enforced. Anybody viewing in-person is required to wear a face mask.***

Large, fully remodeled, Studio unit!! Lots of closet space. Fully loaded with brand new stainless steel appliances. Easy freeway access, minutes to downtown. Pardon our dust while we rehab our property.

Pet Policy: Friendly Dog OK with $500 non refundable pet fee plus $35/month pet rent. Cats OK with $200 non refundable pet fee.

Screening criteria: Standard.

Parking: Off street parking. Limited Garage Parking available for $50/month..

Laundry: Onsite Laundry.

Appliances: Refrigerator, Range, Microwave, Dishwasher, AC.

3rd Floor

Tenants pay electricity. Landlord pays for heat, water & trash