1331 Bush Avenue

2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home that was remodeled in 2019. This home features hardwood floors, a sun room, central air, an unfinished basement for extra storage, a fenced in backyard that includes a storage shed, and a one car detached garage!



Utilities paid by resident: Gas, Electric, Water/Sewer & Trash.



Qualifications: Max occupants: 4. Must have satisfactory rental history, must pass criminal history background check and must have documented income of 2.5 times the monthly rent, pet subject to approval, no recent evictions. Property is not Section 8. Please see detailed rental criteria on our application.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,395, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,395, Available 5/5/20

