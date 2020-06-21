All apartments in St. Paul
Last updated April 14 2020 at 8:25 PM

1331 Bush Avenue

1331 Bush Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1331 Bush Avenue, St. Paul, MN 55106
Parkway - Greenbrier

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
***In person and virtual tours are available, please contact the agent for more details.***

2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home that was remodeled in 2019. This home features hardwood floors, a sun room, central air, an unfinished basement for extra storage, a fenced in backyard that includes a storage shed, and a one car detached garage!

Video Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=upOfgyukP10&feature=youtu.be

Utilities paid by resident: Gas, Electric, Water/Sewer & Trash.

Many homes for rent are currently occupied. Please respect the convenience and privacy of our residents. Showings are by appointment only.

Call Darcy with PRO Realty Services today at (612) 547-9818 with questions or to schedule a showing!

Qualifications: Max occupants: 4. Must have satisfactory rental history, must pass criminal history background check and must have documented income of 2.5 times the monthly rent, pet subject to approval, no recent evictions. Property is not Section 8. Please see detailed rental criteria on our application.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,395, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,395, Available 5/5/20
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1331 Bush Avenue have any available units?
1331 Bush Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 1331 Bush Avenue have?
Some of 1331 Bush Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1331 Bush Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1331 Bush Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1331 Bush Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1331 Bush Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1331 Bush Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1331 Bush Avenue offers parking.
Does 1331 Bush Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1331 Bush Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1331 Bush Avenue have a pool?
No, 1331 Bush Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1331 Bush Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1331 Bush Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1331 Bush Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1331 Bush Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
