133 East 7th Street

$3250/month. Rates are for our 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom units furnished suite. 2 and 3 bedroom units are available as well, furnished or unfurnished in this....HISTORIC 1917 TURN OF THE CENTURY BUILDING BECOMES MODERN HIGH TECH SMART APARTMENTS. Please contact us for more details.



We are a brand new 48 unit, 1, 2 and 3 bedrooms boutique apartments in a historic 1917 turn of the century building. Smart Apartment features that will make your urban lifestyle a breeze. Every apartment comes equipped with cutting edge technology to assist your urban lifestyle. You will monitor and control thermostats, lighting and door locks with your phone while at work or on vacation. High ceilings and huge windows, sky lounge, fitness and co-working without leaving home make R7 Lofts a live-work-play place to call home.



R7 Lofts has a walk score of 95, means you can leave your car and hop on the Green Line to the MSP International Airport or to downtown Minneapolis. Or, walk to the Lunds & Byerlys for groceries, Keys Cafe & Bakery, Black Sheep Coal Fired Pizza, Sawatdee Thai Cuisine, Caribou Coffee, and all within two blocks. If you want a craft cold beer, Tin Whiskers Brewing Company, is a block away.



Access to the indoor downtown heated skyway system is just across the street. Take this indoor covered walk way to the St Paul Athletic Club for a one month free membership and then a membership discount if you decide to stay for all R7 Lofts residents.



Take a walk to the CHS Field to watch the Saint Paul Saints baseball or to the Xcel Energy Center to watch the Wild compete for the next Stanley Cup. Or, take the light rail to watch the Twins, Vikings, Timberwolves and Lynx.



Penelope the shop dog at The Smallest Cog Bike Repair shop will greet you if you need to repair your bike. Take your bike on the Gateway Trail to make a day trip to Stillwater and back. Check out St. Pauls first elevated downtown bikeway.



We have a dog wash and a car wash for your convenience and your dog and cat family are welcome at R7 Lofts.



APARTMENT FEATURES

Central Air Conditioning

Custom Shades and Blinds

Designer lighting package

Dog and cat friendly

Full-sized washer and dryer

Large apartment layouts with ample storage

Light-filled floor plans with 14 ceilings and large windows

Luxury Quality Engineered Wood floors

Quartz countertops

Satellite TV connections available

Smart Apartment Technology -Powered by Epproach

Stainless steel appliance package



COMMUNITY AMENITIES

Amazon Hub package reception

Bike storage

Business center

Car wash

Comfortable work-from-home and collaboration spaces

Controlled Access

Elevator Building

Heated underground parking garage

High-speed wi-fi throughout property

Large fitness center

Laundry Doctor dry cleaning lockers

Pet wash

Resident storage lockers

Roof deck with fireside TV lounge, dining and fire pit

Roof top grill

Sky lounge with full kitchen, bar, and indoor/outdoor group dining and lounge spaces

Smart Community powered by Epproach

Smoke Free

Sun-filled filled R7 lobby lounge