St. Paul, MN
133 East 7th Street
Last updated November 20 2019 at 9:42 AM

133 East 7th Street

133 7th Street East · (201) 845-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

133 7th Street East, St. Paul, MN 55101
Downtown St. Paul

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$3,250

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 785 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
car wash area
clubhouse
elevator
fire pit
gym
parking
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
internet access
lobby
$3250/month. Rates are for our 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom units furnished suite. 2 and 3 bedroom units are available as well, furnished or unfurnished in this....HISTORIC 1917 TURN OF THE CENTURY BUILDING BECOMES MODERN HIGH TECH SMART APARTMENTS. Please contact us for more details.

We are a brand new 48 unit, 1, 2 and 3 bedrooms boutique apartments in a historic 1917 turn of the century building. Smart Apartment features that will make your urban lifestyle a breeze. Every apartment comes equipped with cutting edge technology to assist your urban lifestyle. You will monitor and control thermostats, lighting and door locks with your phone while at work or on vacation. High ceilings and huge windows, sky lounge, fitness and co-working without leaving home make R7 Lofts a live-work-play place to call home.

R7 Lofts has a walk score of 95, means you can leave your car and hop on the Green Line to the MSP International Airport or to downtown Minneapolis. Or, walk to the Lunds & Byerlys for groceries, Keys Cafe & Bakery, Black Sheep Coal Fired Pizza, Sawatdee Thai Cuisine, Caribou Coffee, and all within two blocks. If you want a craft cold beer, Tin Whiskers Brewing Company, is a block away.

Access to the indoor downtown heated skyway system is just across the street. Take this indoor covered walk way to the St Paul Athletic Club for a one month free membership and then a membership discount if you decide to stay for all R7 Lofts residents.

Take a walk to the CHS Field to watch the Saint Paul Saints baseball or to the Xcel Energy Center to watch the Wild compete for the next Stanley Cup. Or, take the light rail to watch the Twins, Vikings, Timberwolves and Lynx.

Penelope the shop dog at The Smallest Cog Bike Repair shop will greet you if you need to repair your bike. Take your bike on the Gateway Trail to make a day trip to Stillwater and back. Check out St. Pauls first elevated downtown bikeway.

We have a dog wash and a car wash for your convenience and your dog and cat family are welcome at R7 Lofts.

APARTMENT FEATURES
Central Air Conditioning
Custom Shades and Blinds
Designer lighting package
Dog and cat friendly
Full-sized washer and dryer
Large apartment layouts with ample storage
Light-filled floor plans with 14 ceilings and large windows
Luxury Quality Engineered Wood floors
Quartz countertops
Satellite TV connections available
Smart Apartment Technology -Powered by Epproach
Stainless steel appliance package

COMMUNITY AMENITIES
Amazon Hub package reception
Bike storage
Business center
Car wash
Comfortable work-from-home and collaboration spaces
Controlled Access
Elevator Building
Heated underground parking garage
High-speed wi-fi throughout property
Large fitness center
Laundry Doctor dry cleaning lockers
Pet wash
Resident storage lockers
Roof deck with fireside TV lounge, dining and fire pit
Roof top grill
Sky lounge with full kitchen, bar, and indoor/outdoor group dining and lounge spaces
Smart Community powered by Epproach
Smoke Free
Sun-filled filled R7 lobby lounge

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

