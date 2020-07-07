1319 Lincoln Avenue - 2

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking garage

Upper unit duplex situated on a quiet one way street. Close to the action in a super Saint Paul neighborhood just one block off of the great restaurants, bars, shops and businesses Grand Ave has to offer!



Owners have made many improvements to the building: kitchen, bathroom, hardwood floors, appliances and windows.



Open floor plan. Three season porch off of the back bedroom. The unit has its own washer and dryer.



Security Deposit is 1.25X the rent



Pet Rent: $50 per month per pet.. Limit 2 Pets. No Dogs.



Garage Available: $50/month



Water paid by LANDLORD

Gas/Elec paid by TENANT.

$25 added to rent for Trash removal.



APPLICANT CRITERIA: Income Requirement is 2.75X the rent. Co-Signers welcome. Income will be verified. If average Credit Score of all applicants is below 600, then the Security Deposit would be 2X the rent. Minimum average Credit Score 500. Co-Signers welcome. Application fee $45 per applicant. WE REQUIRE A CLEAN RENTAL AND CRIMINAL BACKGROUND FOR ALL RESIDENTS. NO EVICTIONS/ UNLAWFUL DETAINERS in the last 7 years. NO FELONY'S. NO GROSS MISDEMEANORS. NO MORE THAN 3 MISDEMEANOR IN THE LAST 5 YEARS (less petty misdemeanors) NO SMOKING.



The no smoking policy is strictly enforced. Smoking is NOT allowed in the building, or on the property grounds. NOT Section 8 Certified. Email initial inquiries.



Thank You!

Bryan