1310 Lafond Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

**In-person showings are currently suspended due to COVID-19. Please review the photos. If you are interested in this property, please contact the agent at Darcy@PRORealtyServices.com or at 651-789-9536**



Spacious 4 bedroom, 1 and 3/4 bathroom home that has a bonus den/office space! This home features a dishwasher, a front porch/mudroom, an unfinished basement for extra storage and with laundry, off-street parking, and a partially fenced in yard. Two of the bedrooms are located on the main level, and the other two bedrooms are located upstairs.



Utilities paid by resident: Electricity, Gas, Water/Sewer, & Trash



Qualifications: Max occupants: 8. Must have satisfactory rental history, must pass criminal history background check and must have documented income of 2.5 times the monthly rent, pet subject to approval, no recent evictions. Please see detailed rental criteria on our application.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,675, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,675, Available 8/15/20

