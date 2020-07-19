All apartments in St. Paul
Last updated July 7 2020 at 7:38 PM

1310 Lafond Avenue

1310 Lafond Avenue · (651) 764-7300
Location

1310 Lafond Avenue, St. Paul, MN 55104
Hamline - Midway

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,675

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1220 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
extra storage
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
**In-person showings are currently suspended due to COVID-19. Please review the photos. If you are interested in this property, please contact the agent at Darcy@PRORealtyServices.com or at 651-789-9536**

Spacious 4 bedroom, 1 and 3/4 bathroom home that has a bonus den/office space! This home features a dishwasher, a front porch/mudroom, an unfinished basement for extra storage and with laundry, off-street parking, and a partially fenced in yard. Two of the bedrooms are located on the main level, and the other two bedrooms are located upstairs.

Utilities paid by resident: Electricity, Gas, Water/Sewer, & Trash

Qualifications: Max occupants: 8. Must have satisfactory rental history, must pass criminal history background check and must have documented income of 2.5 times the monthly rent, pet subject to approval, no recent evictions. Please see detailed rental criteria on our application.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,675, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,675, Available 8/15/20
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1310 Lafond Avenue have any available units?
1310 Lafond Avenue has a unit available for $1,675 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 1310 Lafond Avenue have?
Some of 1310 Lafond Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1310 Lafond Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1310 Lafond Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1310 Lafond Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1310 Lafond Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1310 Lafond Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1310 Lafond Avenue offers parking.
Does 1310 Lafond Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1310 Lafond Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1310 Lafond Avenue have a pool?
No, 1310 Lafond Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1310 Lafond Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1310 Lafond Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1310 Lafond Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1310 Lafond Avenue has units with dishwashers.
