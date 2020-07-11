All apartments in St. Paul
1286 Magnolia Ave E #4
Last updated July 9 2020 at 10:46 PM

1286 Magnolia Ave E #4

1286 East Magnolia Avenue · (612) 999-1538
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1286 East Magnolia Avenue, St. Paul, MN 55106
Payne - Phalen

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. Sep 12

$690

Studio · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
parking
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
***At this time, all of our showings on Thursdays and Fridays will be VIRTUAL SHOWINGS through a Zoom link during your scheduled showing time. After you have scheduled your showing for your preferred date and time, you will receive an email and calendar request with the login information for your Virtual Showing. Showings available on Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday will be in-person showings with Social Distancing practices enforced. Anybody viewing in-person is required to wear a face mask.***
Looking for an affordable studio close to the Lake Phalen area. Schedule your visit today.
Pet Policy: No dogs but cats are allowed (2 maximum) with a $250 non-refundable pet fee.
Screening criteria: Standard.
Parking: $10/month Parking Permit required. Off street parking is available.
Laundry: On-site laundry.
Appliances: Fridge, stove/oven.
Tenants pay electricity. Landlord pays for heat, water & trash

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1286 Magnolia Ave E #4 have any available units?
1286 Magnolia Ave E #4 has a unit available for $690 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 1286 Magnolia Ave E #4 have?
Some of 1286 Magnolia Ave E #4's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1286 Magnolia Ave E #4 currently offering any rent specials?
1286 Magnolia Ave E #4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1286 Magnolia Ave E #4 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1286 Magnolia Ave E #4 is pet friendly.
Does 1286 Magnolia Ave E #4 offer parking?
Yes, 1286 Magnolia Ave E #4 offers parking.
Does 1286 Magnolia Ave E #4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1286 Magnolia Ave E #4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1286 Magnolia Ave E #4 have a pool?
No, 1286 Magnolia Ave E #4 does not have a pool.
Does 1286 Magnolia Ave E #4 have accessible units?
No, 1286 Magnolia Ave E #4 does not have accessible units.
Does 1286 Magnolia Ave E #4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1286 Magnolia Ave E #4 does not have units with dishwashers.
