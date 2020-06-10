All apartments in St. Paul
1278 Sargent Avenue

Location

1278 Sargent Avenue, St. Paul, MN 55105
Macalester - Groveland

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Beautiful home in a great St. Paul location. This home has 4 bedrooms as well as 3 bathrooms. Master room has a ton of built-ins with natural sunlight! All bedrooms have hardwood flooring with closet space. The kitchen gives you a cozy feel featuring a breakfast bar. The living room is very spacious with big windows, perfect for sunny days (or even rainey if you like that)! There is fresh new paint throughout the whole home. You will have your own washer in dryer located in the basement. 1 detached garage stall. School District #625.

Lease Terms: $2295 Security Deposit. Seeking a 12 month lease term or longer. Tenant is responsible for all utilities and snow and lawn care. Pets may be accepted based on the owner's approval and with a $300 non refundable pet fee. This home does not qualify for section 8.

For additional information please use the link below for a YouTube video walkthrough of the home.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WiZmonfMshU

Rental Screening Guidelines:
Background and Credit Checks are conducted on all adults
Income of 3x the monthly rent or more
Credit score of 600 or higher (under 600 can be considered with a double deposit)
No felonies or violence related criminal convictions
No previous evictions

The criteria above are not all inclusive and other factors may apply, it is only meant to be a guideline.
Perfect SFH with fenced in yard!

