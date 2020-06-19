1269 Cook Ave E #107

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly parking range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

***At this time, all of our showings on Thursdays and Fridays will be VIRTUAL SHOWINGS through a Zoom link during your scheduled showing time. After you have scheduled your showing for your preferred date and time, you will receive an email and calendar request with the login information for your Virtual Showing. Showings available on Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday will be in-person showings with Social Distancing practices enforced. ***

1bd/1bath unit in the Payne-Phalen neighborhood in St. Paul - right off Johnson Parkway in a wooded area on Magnolia Avenue East.

This property complex is near the city bus line, blocks away from Phelan Regional Park and Metropolitan State University.

Pet Policy: No dogs but cats are allowed (2 maximum) with a $250 non-refundable pet fee.

Screening criteria: Standard.

Parking: $10/month Parking Permit required. Off street parking is available.

Laundry: On-site laundry.

Appliances: Fridge, stove/oven.

Main level

Tenants pay electricity. Landlord pays for heat, water & trash"