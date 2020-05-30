1267 Cook Ave E #203

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

***At this time, all of our showings on Thursdays and Fridays will be VIRTUAL SHOWINGS through a Zoom link during your scheduled showing time. After you have scheduled your showing for your preferred date and time, you will receive an email and calendar request with the login information for your Virtual Showing. Showings available on Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday will be in-person showings with Social Distancing practices enforced. ***

Nice 1BR for rent in St. Paul. Close to Lake Phalen, shopping and public transportation.

Pet Policy: No dogs but cats are allowed (2 maximum) with a $250 non-refundable pet fee.

Screening criteria: Standard.

Parking: $10/month Parking Permit required. Off street parking is available.

Laundry: On-site laundry.

Appliances: Fridge, stove/oven.

Top floor

Tenants pay electricity. Landlord pays for heat, water & trash