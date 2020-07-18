All apartments in St. Paul
St. Paul, MN
1267 Cook Ave E #101
Last updated July 7 2020 at 10:33 PM

1267 Cook Ave E #101

1267 East Cook Avenue · (612) 999-1538
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1267 East Cook Avenue, St. Paul, MN 55106
Payne - Phalen

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Aug 8

$1,010

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
***At this time, all of our showings on Thursdays and Fridays will be VIRTUAL SHOWINGS through a Zoom link during your scheduled showing time. After you have scheduled your showing for your preferred date and time, you will receive an email and calendar request with the login information for your Virtual Showing. Showings available on Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday will be in-person showings with Social Distancing practices enforced. ?Anybody viewing in-person is required to wear a face mask.***
2BR, 1BA apartment available, near shopping, public transportation and Lake Phalen.
Pet Policy: No dogs but cats are allowed (2 maximum) with a $250 non-refundable pet fee.
Screening criteria: Standard.
Parking: $10/month Parking Permit required. Off street parking is available.
Laundry: On-site laundry.
Appliances: Fridge, stove/oven.
Main level
Tenants pay electricity. Landlord pays for heat, water & trash.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1267 Cook Ave E #101 have any available units?
1267 Cook Ave E #101 has a unit available for $1,010 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 1267 Cook Ave E #101 have?
Some of 1267 Cook Ave E #101's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1267 Cook Ave E #101 currently offering any rent specials?
1267 Cook Ave E #101 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1267 Cook Ave E #101 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1267 Cook Ave E #101 is pet friendly.
Does 1267 Cook Ave E #101 offer parking?
Yes, 1267 Cook Ave E #101 offers parking.
Does 1267 Cook Ave E #101 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1267 Cook Ave E #101 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1267 Cook Ave E #101 have a pool?
No, 1267 Cook Ave E #101 does not have a pool.
Does 1267 Cook Ave E #101 have accessible units?
No, 1267 Cook Ave E #101 does not have accessible units.
Does 1267 Cook Ave E #101 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1267 Cook Ave E #101 does not have units with dishwashers.
