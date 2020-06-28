All apartments in St. Paul
1252 7th St E D
Last updated June 25 2020 at 9:39 AM

1252 7th St E D

1252 East 7th Street · (612) 804-0048
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1252 East 7th Street, St. Paul, MN 55106
Dayton's Bluff

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit D · Avail. now

$900

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
some paid utils
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Gorgeous 1BR apartment - APPLY NOW! - Property Id: 178719

#D is on 2nd floor of a quiet fourplex. Rent is $900. Gas Range, large living room and bedroom. Fully renovated bathroom.

Shared laundry in basement. Close to parks, restaurants, gas station down the street and on main bus line. Tenant is responsible for cooking gas and electricity. Cats and small dogs allowed, additional damage deposit required and $20/month fee for pets. Available now.

****Due to COVID-19 we are not currently scheduling in-person showings. Please reach out for a link to our virtual tour today before it's too late!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/178719
Property Id 178719

(RLNE5871582)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1252 7th St E D have any available units?
1252 7th St E D has a unit available for $900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 1252 7th St E D have?
Some of 1252 7th St E D's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1252 7th St E D currently offering any rent specials?
1252 7th St E D is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1252 7th St E D pet-friendly?
Yes, 1252 7th St E D is pet friendly.
Does 1252 7th St E D offer parking?
No, 1252 7th St E D does not offer parking.
Does 1252 7th St E D have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1252 7th St E D offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1252 7th St E D have a pool?
No, 1252 7th St E D does not have a pool.
Does 1252 7th St E D have accessible units?
No, 1252 7th St E D does not have accessible units.
Does 1252 7th St E D have units with dishwashers?
No, 1252 7th St E D does not have units with dishwashers.
