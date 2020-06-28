1252 7th St E D

Amenities

Gorgeous 1BR apartment - APPLY NOW! - Property Id: 178719



#D is on 2nd floor of a quiet fourplex. Rent is $900. Gas Range, large living room and bedroom. Fully renovated bathroom.



Shared laundry in basement. Close to parks, restaurants, gas station down the street and on main bus line. Tenant is responsible for cooking gas and electricity. Cats and small dogs allowed, additional damage deposit required and $20/month fee for pets. Available now.



