1252 7th St. E #A

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated bbq/grill

Unit Amenities hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Unit #A Available 09/01/19 Updated 1BR in 7th St Quad - Property Id: 145182



Recently updated ground level 1BR apartment in a quiet fourplex. Private side entry with fenced off side yard, great for pets or bbq's! Brand new appliances, laminate floors in kitchen and bath, and refinished hardwoods throughout. Large front closet and spacious living room area. Shared laundry in basement. Close to parks, restaurants, gas station down the street and on main bus line. Tenant is responsible for heat and electricity. Cats and small dogs allowed. Off street parking available for $15 Available now. Schedule your showing today before it's too late!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/145182p

Property Id 145182



(RLNE5080721)