1245 Arkwright Street North
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1245 Arkwright Street North

1245 Arkwright Street · No Longer Available
Location

1245 Arkwright Street, St. Paul, MN 55130
Payne - Phalen

Amenities

*BONUS $500 Credit with January Move In*

Recently remodeled 5 bedroom, 1 and 3/4 bathroom home! This spacious unit features an updated kitchen, a bonus family room, central air, hardwood floors, laundry, and off-street parking. 3 of the bedrooms are located on the main level, and 2 bedrooms are located on the lower level.

Video Link: https://youtu.be/74-vrIgmY-g

Utilities paid by resident: Gas, Electric, Cable & Telephone, Water, & Trash.

Many homes for rent are currently occupied. Please respect the convenience and privacy of our residents. Showings are by appointment only.

Call Darcy with PRO Realty Services at (612) 547-9818 questions or to schedule a showing!

Qualifications: Max occupants: 10. Must have satisfactory rental history, must pass criminal history background check and must have documented income of 2.5 times the monthly rent, pet not accepted, no recent evictions. Please see detailed rental criteria on our application.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,595, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,595, Available Now
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1245 Arkwright Street North have any available units?
1245 Arkwright Street North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 1245 Arkwright Street North have?
Some of 1245 Arkwright Street North's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1245 Arkwright Street North currently offering any rent specials?
1245 Arkwright Street North isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1245 Arkwright Street North pet-friendly?
Yes, 1245 Arkwright Street North is pet friendly.
Does 1245 Arkwright Street North offer parking?
No, 1245 Arkwright Street North does not offer parking.
Does 1245 Arkwright Street North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1245 Arkwright Street North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1245 Arkwright Street North have a pool?
No, 1245 Arkwright Street North does not have a pool.
Does 1245 Arkwright Street North have accessible units?
No, 1245 Arkwright Street North does not have accessible units.
Does 1245 Arkwright Street North have units with dishwashers?
No, 1245 Arkwright Street North does not have units with dishwashers.
