1245 Arkwright Street North

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

*BONUS $500 Credit with January Move In*



Recently remodeled 5 bedroom, 1 and 3/4 bathroom home! This spacious unit features an updated kitchen, a bonus family room, central air, hardwood floors, laundry, and off-street parking. 3 of the bedrooms are located on the main level, and 2 bedrooms are located on the lower level.



Video Link: https://youtu.be/74-vrIgmY-g



Utilities paid by resident: Gas, Electric, Cable & Telephone, Water, & Trash.



Many homes for rent are currently occupied. Please respect the convenience and privacy of our residents. Showings are by appointment only.



Call Darcy with PRO Realty Services at (612) 547-9818 questions or to schedule a showing!



Qualifications: Max occupants: 10. Must have satisfactory rental history, must pass criminal history background check and must have documented income of 2.5 times the monthly rent, pet not accepted, no recent evictions. Please see detailed rental criteria on our application.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,595, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,595, Available Now

Contact us to schedule a showing.