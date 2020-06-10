Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in St. Paul
Find more places like 1240 Alameda St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
St. Paul, MN
/
1240 Alameda St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1240 Alameda St
1240 Alameda Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Paul
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
1240 Alameda Street, St. Paul, MN 55117
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
some paid utils
microwave
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Available 02/04/19 Como Park House - Property Id: 96494
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/96494
Property Id 96494
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4651341)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1240 Alameda St have any available units?
1240 Alameda St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
St. Paul, MN
.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
St. Paul Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1240 Alameda St have?
Some of 1240 Alameda St's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1240 Alameda St currently offering any rent specials?
1240 Alameda St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1240 Alameda St pet-friendly?
No, 1240 Alameda St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in St. Paul
.
Does 1240 Alameda St offer parking?
No, 1240 Alameda St does not offer parking.
Does 1240 Alameda St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1240 Alameda St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1240 Alameda St have a pool?
No, 1240 Alameda St does not have a pool.
Does 1240 Alameda St have accessible units?
No, 1240 Alameda St does not have accessible units.
Does 1240 Alameda St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1240 Alameda St has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Move Cross Country
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
McCarrons Village
83 California Ave W
St. Paul, MN 55117
Galtier Towers
172 6th St E
St. Paul, MN 55101
Park Vista - 1457
1457 Arlington Avenue East
St. Paul, MN 55106
Woodstone
2335 Stewart Ave
St. Paul, MN 55116
MacLaren Hill
1351 Carling Dr
St. Paul, MN 55108
Evergreen East - 1291
1291 Hazelwood Street
St. Paul, MN 55106
Cottage Terrace
330 Cottage Ave W
St. Paul, MN 55117
Lowertown Commons
298 4th St E
St. Paul, MN 55101
Similar Pages
St. Paul 1 Bedrooms
St. Paul 2 Bedrooms
St. Paul Apartments with Parking
St. Paul Pet Friendly Places
St. Paul Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Minneapolis, MN
St. Louis Park, MN
Bloomington, MN
Plymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MN
Burnsville, MN
Brooklyn Park, MN
Woodbury, MN
Edina, MN
Minnetonka, MN
Maplewood, MN
Eagan, MN
Nearby Neighborhoods
Highland
Payne Phalen
Downtown St. Paul
North Of Maryland
Prosperity Heights
West Seventh
Macalester Groveland
St. Anthony
Apartments Near Colleges
Concordia University-Saint Paul
Hamline University
Metropolitan State University
Saint Paul College
Mitchell Hamline School of Law