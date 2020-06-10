All apartments in St. Paul
Find more places like 1240 Alameda St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Paul, MN
/
1240 Alameda St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1240 Alameda St

1240 Alameda Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Paul
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1240 Alameda Street, St. Paul, MN 55117

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
some paid utils
microwave
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Available 02/04/19 Como Park House - Property Id: 96494

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/96494
Property Id 96494

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4651341)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1240 Alameda St have any available units?
1240 Alameda St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 1240 Alameda St have?
Some of 1240 Alameda St's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1240 Alameda St currently offering any rent specials?
1240 Alameda St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1240 Alameda St pet-friendly?
No, 1240 Alameda St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Paul.
Does 1240 Alameda St offer parking?
No, 1240 Alameda St does not offer parking.
Does 1240 Alameda St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1240 Alameda St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1240 Alameda St have a pool?
No, 1240 Alameda St does not have a pool.
Does 1240 Alameda St have accessible units?
No, 1240 Alameda St does not have accessible units.
Does 1240 Alameda St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1240 Alameda St has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Move Cross Country
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

McCarrons Village
83 California Ave W
St. Paul, MN 55117
Galtier Towers
172 6th St E
St. Paul, MN 55101
Park Vista - 1457
1457 Arlington Avenue East
St. Paul, MN 55106
Woodstone
2335 Stewart Ave
St. Paul, MN 55116
MacLaren Hill
1351 Carling Dr
St. Paul, MN 55108
Evergreen East - 1291
1291 Hazelwood Street
St. Paul, MN 55106
Cottage Terrace
330 Cottage Ave W
St. Paul, MN 55117
Lowertown Commons
298 4th St E
St. Paul, MN 55101

Similar Pages

St. Paul 1 BedroomsSt. Paul 2 Bedrooms
St. Paul Apartments with ParkingSt. Paul Pet Friendly Places
St. Paul Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

HighlandPayne PhalenDowntown St. Paul
North Of MarylandProsperity HeightsWest Seventh
Macalester GrovelandSt. Anthony

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Metropolitan State UniversitySaint Paul College
Mitchell Hamline School of Law