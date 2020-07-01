Amenities

1238 Seminary Ave W Available 06/01/20 Updated Single Family Home near Como Park! - Another fantastic listing from Chance and Housing Hub!



Available 6/1/20. Large 3 season porch welcomes you to this 3 bed/1.75 bath single family home on Seminary Ave in Saint Paul. Main level features hardwood floors in the living room and dining room. Stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, gas stove, and dishwasher in the updated kitchen. Upper level has 3 bedrooms, full bathroom, and small office/sunroom. Finished lower level could be used as a 4th bedroom or additional living space. Great storage options, W/D, utility freezer, and 3/4 bathroom in lower level. Back deck overlooks yard and single stall garage with remote.



Centrally located between Snelling and Lexington Avenues. Easy access to downtown Minneapolis, Saint Paul, and I94. Close proximity to many Saint Paul parks.



Tenants are responsible for gas, electric, water/sewer, and trash ($45/month). Lawn care and snow removal are tenant responsibilities.



This is a professionally managed home from the folks at Housing Hub. Online access makes applying, paying rent, and scheduling maintenance a breeze. Housing Hub wants to provide you with a great living experience!



Apply online at www.housinghubmn.com. $45 per adult. Call Chance at 612-244-5885 to schedule a showing!



All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.



Application Criteria:

1. Minimum credit score of 650 or above

2. Excellent rental history: No evictions, UDs, or judgements

3. Clean criminal history: No felonies

4. Income must be 2.5x the monthly rent



