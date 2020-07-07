Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in St. Paul
Find more places like 1225 St Clair Avenue - 9.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
St. Paul, MN
/
1225 St Clair Avenue - 9
Last updated May 21 2020 at 4:24 AM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1225 St Clair Avenue - 9
1225 Saint Clair Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Paul
See all
Macalester - Groveland
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
1225 Saint Clair Avenue, St. Paul, MN 55105
Macalester - Groveland
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
13 unit Apartment Building
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1225 St Clair Avenue - 9 have any available units?
1225 St Clair Avenue - 9 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
St. Paul, MN
.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
St. Paul Rent Report
.
Is 1225 St Clair Avenue - 9 currently offering any rent specials?
1225 St Clair Avenue - 9 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1225 St Clair Avenue - 9 pet-friendly?
No, 1225 St Clair Avenue - 9 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in St. Paul
.
Does 1225 St Clair Avenue - 9 offer parking?
No, 1225 St Clair Avenue - 9 does not offer parking.
Does 1225 St Clair Avenue - 9 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1225 St Clair Avenue - 9 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1225 St Clair Avenue - 9 have a pool?
No, 1225 St Clair Avenue - 9 does not have a pool.
Does 1225 St Clair Avenue - 9 have accessible units?
No, 1225 St Clair Avenue - 9 does not have accessible units.
Does 1225 St Clair Avenue - 9 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1225 St Clair Avenue - 9 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1225 St Clair Avenue - 9 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1225 St Clair Avenue - 9 does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Cottage Terrace - 1355
1355 West Cottage Ave
St. Paul, MN 55117
Ford Parkway Apartments
1912 Ford Pkwy
St. Paul, MN 55116
Evergreen East - 1275
1275 Hazelwood Street
St. Paul, MN 55106
Oaks Union Depot
244 4th St E
St. Paul, MN 55101
Cedar Park Apartments
1286 Hazelwood St
St. Paul, MN 55106
Parkview Apts.
1244 Hazelwood St
St. Paul, MN 55106
Custom House
180 Kellogg Blvd E
St. Paul, MN 55101
Crosby Pointe
1115 Elway St
St. Paul, MN 55116
Similar Pages
St. Paul 1 Bedrooms
St. Paul 2 Bedrooms
St. Paul Apartments with Parking
St. Paul Pet Friendly Places
St. Paul Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Minneapolis, MN
St. Louis Park, MN
Bloomington, MN
Plymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MN
Burnsville, MN
Brooklyn Park, MN
Woodbury, MN
Edina, MN
Minnetonka, MN
Maplewood, MN
Eagan, MN
Nearby Neighborhoods
Highland
Payne Phalen
Downtown St. Paul
North Of Maryland
Prosperity Heights
West Seventh
Macalester Groveland
St. Anthony
Apartments Near Colleges
Concordia University-Saint Paul
Hamline University
Metropolitan State University
Saint Paul College
Mitchell Hamline School of Law