Amenities
1178 Jessie St - Unit 2 Upper Available 10/01/19 Nice 2 Bedroom Upper Level Duplex St. Paul - This is a great upper level 2 bedroom duplex located in St. Paul.
-large eat in kitchen
-hardwood throughout living room, dining room and bedrooms.
-garage and off street parking available
-great front porch area with natural light
-easy access to 35E and I94
-minutes from Downtown St.Paul
Pets are considered with additional fees and pet rent, however, there may be breed and or size restrictions.
Rental Criteria:
Credit Score: Prefer 625+
Income: 2.5 times rent
NO Felonies, Evictions or UD's
Call Ryan for more info or a showing!
651-955-7790
Application fee is $45 per adult which can be found at
www.blackbridgemn.com
(RLNE5131431)