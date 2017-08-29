Amenities

1178 Jessie St - Unit 2 Upper Available 10/01/19 Nice 2 Bedroom Upper Level Duplex St. Paul - This is a great upper level 2 bedroom duplex located in St. Paul.



-large eat in kitchen

-hardwood throughout living room, dining room and bedrooms.

-garage and off street parking available

-great front porch area with natural light

-easy access to 35E and I94

-minutes from Downtown St.Paul



Pets are considered with additional fees and pet rent, however, there may be breed and or size restrictions.



Rental Criteria:

Credit Score: Prefer 625+

Income: 2.5 times rent

NO Felonies, Evictions or UD's



Call Ryan for more info or a showing!



651-955-7790



Application fee is $45 per adult which can be found at

www.blackbridgemn.com



