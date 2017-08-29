All apartments in St. Paul
Find more places like 1178 Jessie St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Paul, MN
/
1178 Jessie St
Last updated September 19 2019 at 11:33 AM

1178 Jessie St

1178 Jessie Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Paul
See all
Payne - Phalen
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1178 Jessie Street, St. Paul, MN 55130
Payne - Phalen

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
1178 Jessie St - Unit 2 Upper Available 10/01/19 Nice 2 Bedroom Upper Level Duplex St. Paul - This is a great upper level 2 bedroom duplex located in St. Paul.

-large eat in kitchen
-hardwood throughout living room, dining room and bedrooms.
-garage and off street parking available
-great front porch area with natural light
-easy access to 35E and I94
-minutes from Downtown St.Paul

Pets are considered with additional fees and pet rent, however, there may be breed and or size restrictions.

Rental Criteria:
Credit Score: Prefer 625+
Income: 2.5 times rent
NO Felonies, Evictions or UD's

Call Ryan for more info or a showing!

651-955-7790

Application fee is $45 per adult which can be found at
www.blackbridgemn.com

Rental Criteria:
Credit Score: Prefer 650+
Income: 2.5 times rent
NO Felonies, Evictions or UD's

(RLNE5131431)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1178 Jessie St have any available units?
1178 Jessie St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
Is 1178 Jessie St currently offering any rent specials?
1178 Jessie St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1178 Jessie St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1178 Jessie St is pet friendly.
Does 1178 Jessie St offer parking?
Yes, 1178 Jessie St offers parking.
Does 1178 Jessie St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1178 Jessie St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1178 Jessie St have a pool?
No, 1178 Jessie St does not have a pool.
Does 1178 Jessie St have accessible units?
No, 1178 Jessie St does not have accessible units.
Does 1178 Jessie St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1178 Jessie St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1178 Jessie St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1178 Jessie St does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bradley House Apartments
2150 Wilson Ave
St. Paul, MN 55119
2700 University
2700 University Ave W
St. Paul, MN 55114
Rayette Lofts
261 5th St E
St. Paul, MN 55101
Hampden Square
2333 Long Ave
St. Paul, MN 55114
Lexington Hills
360 S Lexington Pkwy
St. Paul, MN 55105
The Lofts at Farmers Market
260 5th St E
St. Paul, MN 55101
Como Park Apartments
1385 W Jessamine Ave
St. Paul, MN 55108
Commission House Apartments
282 6th Street E
St. Paul, MN 55101

Similar Pages

St. Paul 1 BedroomsSt. Paul 2 Bedrooms
St. Paul Apartments with ParkingSt. Paul Pet Friendly Places
St. Paul Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

HighlandPayne PhalenDowntown St. Paul
North Of MarylandProsperity HeightsWest Seventh
Macalester GrovelandSt. Anthony

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Metropolitan State UniversitySaint Paul College
Mitchell Hamline School of Law