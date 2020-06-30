All apartments in St. Paul
Find more places like 1178 Bradley St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Paul, MN
/
1178 Bradley St
Last updated October 28 2019 at 4:17 PM

1178 Bradley St

1178 North Bradley Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Paul
See all
Payne - Phalen
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1178 North Bradley Street, St. Paul, MN 55130
Payne - Phalen

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Check out this large 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home that has a great front covered patio! This home has a lot to offer including a fireplace, central air, an eat in kitchen, a finished basement with a bonus living space, laundry, a fenced in backyard, and a one car attached garage!

Video Link: https://youtu.be/5co1UnFLNZc

Utilities paid by resident: Gas, Electric, Water/Sewer & Trash.

Many homes for rent are currently occupied. Please respect the convenience and privacy of our residents. Showings are by appointment only.

Call Darcy with PRO Realty Services at 612-547-9818 with questions or to schedule a showing!

Qualifications: Max occupants: 6. Must have satisfactory rental history, must pass criminal history background check and must have documented income of 2.5 times the monthly rent, pet subject to approval, no recent evictions. Property is not Section 8. Please see detailed rental criteria on our application.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,545, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,545, Available Now
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1178 Bradley St have any available units?
1178 Bradley St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 1178 Bradley St have?
Some of 1178 Bradley St's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1178 Bradley St currently offering any rent specials?
1178 Bradley St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1178 Bradley St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1178 Bradley St is pet friendly.
Does 1178 Bradley St offer parking?
Yes, 1178 Bradley St offers parking.
Does 1178 Bradley St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1178 Bradley St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1178 Bradley St have a pool?
No, 1178 Bradley St does not have a pool.
Does 1178 Bradley St have accessible units?
No, 1178 Bradley St does not have accessible units.
Does 1178 Bradley St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1178 Bradley St does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Town & Country Apartments
2214 Marshall Avenue
St. Paul, MN 55104
Wilson Ridge
1276 Wilson Ave
St. Paul, MN 55106
2700 University
2700 University Ave W
St. Paul, MN 55114
Marjon Terrace
2390 7th St W
St. Paul, MN 55116
Pine Tree Park - 840
840 Hazel Street North
St. Paul, MN 55119
Park Vista - 1457
1457 Arlington Avenue East
St. Paul, MN 55106
Evergreen East - 1291
1291 Hazelwood Street
St. Paul, MN 55106
L and O
215 Dunlap St S
St. Paul, MN 55105

Similar Pages

St. Paul 1 BedroomsSt. Paul 2 Bedrooms
St. Paul Apartments with ParkingSt. Paul Pet Friendly Places
St. Paul Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

HighlandPayne PhalenDowntown St. Paul
North Of MarylandProsperity HeightsWest Seventh
Macalester GrovelandSt. Anthony

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Metropolitan State UniversitySaint Paul College
Mitchell Hamline School of Law