1178 Bradley St

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage air conditioning fireplace some paid utils

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Check out this large 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home that has a great front covered patio! This home has a lot to offer including a fireplace, central air, an eat in kitchen, a finished basement with a bonus living space, laundry, a fenced in backyard, and a one car attached garage!



Video Link: https://youtu.be/5co1UnFLNZc



Utilities paid by resident: Gas, Electric, Water/Sewer & Trash.



Many homes for rent are currently occupied. Please respect the convenience and privacy of our residents. Showings are by appointment only.



Call Darcy with PRO Realty Services at 612-547-9818 with questions or to schedule a showing!



Qualifications: Max occupants: 6. Must have satisfactory rental history, must pass criminal history background check and must have documented income of 2.5 times the monthly rent, pet subject to approval, no recent evictions. Property is not Section 8. Please see detailed rental criteria on our application.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,545, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,545, Available Now

Contact us to schedule a showing.