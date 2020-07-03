All apartments in St. Paul
Last updated March 28 2019

1169 7th Street W

1169 7th Street West · No Longer Available
Location

1169 7th Street West, St. Paul, MN 55102
West Seventh

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
parking
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/36b148c027 ----
Beautifully rehabbed HUGE 1 Bedroom apartment in vibrant Saint Paul location above art gallery, coffee/donut shop, and barber!

Includes brand new stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, refinished or new floors, brand new carpet and tile backing, as well as a large family room and office. Laundromat directly across the street. 1 Parking spot included.

Both units in building recently rehabbed and ready for you to move in immediately, come see them today!

Do not call or email. Use the link in the ad to book an appointment.

Tenant is responsible for gas and electric. Must have stable income and rental history. All adults to complete rental application and screening. See rental criteria here: http://www.rentalmanagementguys.com/rental-application-policies/

No pets or smoking.

Leasing agent is Licensed MN Real Estate Broker.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1169 7th Street W have any available units?
1169 7th Street W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 1169 7th Street W have?
Some of 1169 7th Street W's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1169 7th Street W currently offering any rent specials?
1169 7th Street W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1169 7th Street W pet-friendly?
No, 1169 7th Street W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Paul.
Does 1169 7th Street W offer parking?
Yes, 1169 7th Street W offers parking.
Does 1169 7th Street W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1169 7th Street W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1169 7th Street W have a pool?
No, 1169 7th Street W does not have a pool.
Does 1169 7th Street W have accessible units?
No, 1169 7th Street W does not have accessible units.
Does 1169 7th Street W have units with dishwashers?
No, 1169 7th Street W does not have units with dishwashers.

