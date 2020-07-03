1169 7th Street W

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Beautifully rehabbed HUGE 1 Bedroom apartment in vibrant Saint Paul location above art gallery, coffee/donut shop, and barber!



Includes brand new stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, refinished or new floors, brand new carpet and tile backing, as well as a large family room and office. Laundromat directly across the street. 1 Parking spot included.



Both units in building recently rehabbed and ready for you to move in immediately, come see them today!



Tenant is responsible for gas and electric. Must have stable income and rental history. All adults to complete rental application and screening. See rental criteria here: http://www.rentalmanagementguys.com/rental-application-policies/



No pets or smoking.



Leasing agent is Licensed MN Real Estate Broker.