St. Paul, MN
1154 Lawson Avenue East
Last updated February 24 2020 at 10:16 PM

1154 Lawson Avenue East

1154 East Lawson Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1154 East Lawson Avenue, St. Paul, MN 55106
Payne - Phalen

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
extra storage
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
extra storage
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Charming 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home that has been recently remodeled! New flooring, new blinds, and fresh paint! This property also has an unfinished basement great for extra storage and with laundry, a 1 car detached garage, and separate living/dining areas. Enjoy sitting on the large back deck this spring!

Video Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-OEV4E6lQOk&feature=youtu.be

Utilities Paid by Resident: Gas, Electric, Water/Sewer, & Trash

Many homes for rent are currently occupied. Please respect the convenience and privacy of our residents. Showings are by appointment only.

Call Darcy with PRO Realty Services today at (612) 547-9818 with questions or to schedule a showing.

Qualifications: Max occupants: 4. Must have satisfactory rental history, must pass criminal history background check and must have documented income of 2.5 times the monthly rent, pet subject to approval, no recent evictions. Property is not Section 8. Please see detailed rental criteria on our application.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,295, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,295, Available Now
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

