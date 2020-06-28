1154 Lawson Avenue East

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking garage

Charming 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home that has been recently remodeled! New flooring, new blinds, and fresh paint! This property also has an unfinished basement great for extra storage and with laundry, a 1 car detached garage, and separate living/dining areas. Enjoy sitting on the large back deck this spring!



Video Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-OEV4E6lQOk&feature=youtu.be



Utilities Paid by Resident: Gas, Electric, Water/Sewer, & Trash



Many homes for rent are currently occupied. Please respect the convenience and privacy of our residents. Showings are by appointment only.



Call Darcy with PRO Realty Services today at (612) 547-9818 with questions or to schedule a showing.



Qualifications: Max occupants: 4. Must have satisfactory rental history, must pass criminal history background check and must have documented income of 2.5 times the monthly rent, pet subject to approval, no recent evictions. Property is not Section 8. Please see detailed rental criteria on our application.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,295, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,295, Available Now

Contact us to schedule a showing.