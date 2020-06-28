1153 Sherburne Ave

Amenities

****Spacious 2 Bdrm Lower Level Duplex Blocks from LightRail **** - Another Fabulous Listing from Katie and Housing Hub!



This first floor 2 bdrm duplex won't last long, so come take a look! With hardwood flooring throughout, this home has a great open layout, tons of natural light, and plenty of storage and closet space. This home has a large backyard perfect for entertaining.



Owner pays trash, and water and handles the snow removal and lawn care. The tenant is responsible for electricity and gas.



Great convenient location! Smack dab between both downtowns along the University Light Rail corridor! You may never need your car when you live here, you are just 1 block from the train or bus. WalkScore gives this home a walkable score of 76, with tons of shopping, restaurants, and entertainment within blocks.



This unit is pet friendly, however, some breed restrictions and pet fees will apply. Applications can be found online at www.housinghubmn.com and are $45/adult.



Application Criteria is as follows:



1. Credit score of 650 or above

2. Good rental history - No evictions, UDs or judgments

3. Clean criminal history - No felonies

4. Income should be 2.5 times the rent



