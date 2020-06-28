All apartments in St. Paul
Last updated February 28 2020 at 1:10 PM

1153 Sherburne Ave

1153 Sherburne Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1153 Sherburne Avenue, St. Paul, MN 55104
Hamline - Midway

Amenities

hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
****Spacious 2 Bdrm Lower Level Duplex Blocks from LightRail **** - Another Fabulous Listing from Katie and Housing Hub!

This first floor 2 bdrm duplex won't last long, so come take a look! With hardwood flooring throughout, this home has a great open layout, tons of natural light, and plenty of storage and closet space. This home has a large backyard perfect for entertaining.

Owner pays trash, and water and handles the snow removal and lawn care. The tenant is responsible for electricity and gas.

Great convenient location! Smack dab between both downtowns along the University Light Rail corridor! You may never need your car when you live here, you are just 1 block from the train or bus. WalkScore gives this home a walkable score of 76, with tons of shopping, restaurants, and entertainment within blocks.

Owner pays for water, lawn care and snow removal. Tenant is responsible for heat/gas, electricity and trash.

This unit is pet friendly, however, some breed restrictions and pet fees will apply. Applications can be found online at www.housinghubmn.com and are $45/adult.

This is a professionally managed property from the folks at Housing Hub. Our secure online tenant portal makes paying rent and scheduling maintenance a breeze. Housing Hub wants to provide you with a great living experience!

Don't miss out on this unit!!! Grab the address and schedule a showing today.

Call or text Katie 651-337-9050 for additional information or to schedule your showing!

All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

Application Criteria is as follows:

1. Credit score of 650 or above
2. Good rental history - No evictions, UDs or judgments
3. Clean criminal history - No felonies
4. Income should be 2.5 times the rent

(RLNE5437061)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1153 Sherburne Ave have any available units?
1153 Sherburne Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
Is 1153 Sherburne Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1153 Sherburne Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1153 Sherburne Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1153 Sherburne Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Paul.
Does 1153 Sherburne Ave offer parking?
No, 1153 Sherburne Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1153 Sherburne Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1153 Sherburne Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1153 Sherburne Ave have a pool?
No, 1153 Sherburne Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1153 Sherburne Ave have accessible units?
No, 1153 Sherburne Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1153 Sherburne Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1153 Sherburne Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1153 Sherburne Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1153 Sherburne Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
