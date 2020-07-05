1151 Norton Street

Amenities

Recently remodeled upper level 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom duplex unit! This unit has brand new carpet, new kitchen flooring, a new refrigerator, new blinds, and fresh paint throughout! There is also a 2 car detached garage and fenced in yard, both shared.



Video Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wWIYnJpbJmA&feature=youtu.be



Utilities paid by resident: Gas, Electric, Water/Sewer, & Trash.



Many homes for rent are currently occupied. Please respect the convenience and privacy of our residents. Showings are by appointment only.



Call Darcy with PRO Realty Services today at 612-547-9818 with questions or to schedule a showing!



Qualifications: Max occupants: 6. Must have satisfactory rental history, must pass criminal history background check and must have documented income of 2.5 times the monthly rent, pet subject to approval, no recent evictions. Please see detailed rental criteria on our application.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,250, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,250, Available Now

