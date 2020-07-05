All apartments in St. Paul
Last updated March 4 2020 at 11:00 PM

1151 Norton Street

1151 Norton Street · No Longer Available
Location

1151 Norton Street, St. Paul, MN 55117
South of Maryland

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
some paid utils
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Recently remodeled upper level 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom duplex unit! This unit has brand new carpet, new kitchen flooring, a new refrigerator, new blinds, and fresh paint throughout! There is also a 2 car detached garage and fenced in yard, both shared.

Video Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wWIYnJpbJmA&feature=youtu.be

Utilities paid by resident: Gas, Electric, Water/Sewer, & Trash.

Many homes for rent are currently occupied. Please respect the convenience and privacy of our residents. Showings are by appointment only.

Call Darcy with PRO Realty Services today at 612-547-9818 with questions or to schedule a showing!

Qualifications: Max occupants: 6. Must have satisfactory rental history, must pass criminal history background check and must have documented income of 2.5 times the monthly rent, pet subject to approval, no recent evictions. Please see detailed rental criteria on our application.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,250, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,250, Available Now
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1151 Norton Street have any available units?
1151 Norton Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 1151 Norton Street have?
Some of 1151 Norton Street's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1151 Norton Street currently offering any rent specials?
1151 Norton Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1151 Norton Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1151 Norton Street is pet friendly.
Does 1151 Norton Street offer parking?
Yes, 1151 Norton Street offers parking.
Does 1151 Norton Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1151 Norton Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1151 Norton Street have a pool?
No, 1151 Norton Street does not have a pool.
Does 1151 Norton Street have accessible units?
No, 1151 Norton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1151 Norton Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1151 Norton Street does not have units with dishwashers.

